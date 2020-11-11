Turkey in regional conflicts: Erdogan wants to have a say everywhere – he has no political vision – politics

NATO country Turkey is expanding its influence in Russia’s backyard. Turkish combat drones and military advisers have played a decisive role in Azerbaijan’s military successes in the war against Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since late September. The ceasefire agreement negotiated by Russia provides its Turkish partner Azerbaijan with significant ground gains. Ankara was unable to enforce its demand for Turkish troops in the Caucasus.

But in any case, Turkish soldiers would be deployed along with Russian officers at a command center in Azerbaijan. In addition, the opening of a road link in the Ankara region provides for the first time direct access to the Azerbaijani core area by land. The ties between Azerbaijan and its partner Turkey are growing even closer.

This means that Turkish President Erdogan has achieved new success in his aggressive foreign policy. Turkey is involved in Syria and Libya, it intervenes in the exploitation of gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, it has its air force attack in Iraq and now also has a foot in the door in the Caucasus.

Everywhere, Erdogan’s primary goal is to ensure that his country has a say on regional issues. However, Turkey lacks a political vision that goes beyond short-term action.

In the Caucasus, for example, there are now about 2,000 Russian soldiers stationed who were not there before – whether this matches the long-term interests of Azerbaijan and Turkey is questionable. In Syria, Turkey remains dependent on Russia. Erdogan is also acting without consulting his Western allies.

Should new tensions arise with Russia in the Caucasus, Turkey could turn back on NATO’s pledge of aid – but Europe and America will not want to help Erdogan out of a situation he himself created.

There are also problems in other areas. The EU plans to decide on economic sanctions against Turkey in early December over the gas dispute in the Mediterranean. Under elected President Biden, the US could also impose new punitive measures against Ankara. The bill for Erdogan’s policy is still pending.