Question of the day: Police inspect non-whites twice as often and constitutional lawyers demand demo cap – politics

Question of the day: Police inspect non-whites twice as often and constitutional lawyers demand demo cap

Why We Shouldn’t Impose Leading Culture: An 11-year-old Muslim child seriously threatened a teacher in Berlin: Such reports are frightening. But how does integration work beyond the buzzwords of scarf, swimming lessons and pork? My colleague Malte Lehming has a suggestion.

Free travel on Corona buses? The fight against Corona is announced at school, but on the way to school, students have to cram into full buses. How crazy is that?

Armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh – and the bill for Erdogan: Turkey is acting too shortsighted in the Caucasus, says our correspondent Thomas Seibert. Because in an emergency, President Erdogan cannot hope for the support of his NATO partners.

Europe is at a crossroads: Even under Democratic US President Joe Biden, the transatlantic relationship will no longer be what it once was. A guest appearance by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

This is how rents in Berlin can remain permanently low: let’s learn from the mistakes made in London and Paris. The problem is not investors, but politics. A proposal for a solution to the housing crisis.

This man made the corona vaccine possible in the first place: an RNA-based vaccine – Ingmar Hoerr had this idea 20 years ago. And searched in vain for donors. A meeting in Tübingen.

Five Corona Control Errors: Many warned of the second wave, but when it came, the surprise was great. What politics failed to do in the summer.

“I am against equality”: our columnist Harald Martenstein reflects on the increasing monotony of the world. Instead of diversity, there is monotony.

Cooking: Simple recipe ideas from our editors. Part 10 devotes an almost vegetarian dish to Stankt Martin. Krautfleckerl.

Watch series: In the comedy adaptation “Wynonna Earp”, the great-great-granddaughter of the famous Marshal goes on the hunt. The series also has a political message. The only catch: it runs on the almost unknown channel Syfy.

Reading a Non-Fiction Book: Our Non-Fiction Book Reviews – in a Nutshell. This time: from humans and apes, media intellectuals and illuminators, suffragettes and Viennese strudels.

The Saxon police leadership has to answer questions in the state parliament on Thursday because of the highly controversial ‘silk thinking’ demonstration in Leipzig. The rally of more than 20,000 opponents of the Corona measures in Germany had gotten completely out of hand. Most of the participants did not wear a protective mask, did not follow the rules of distance and forced a symbolic march through the city center.

The 65th anniversary of the founding of the Bundeswehr is honored with a solemn promise from young soldiers in Berlin. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold the address on the grounds of Bellevue Palace. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) will also give a speech. To meet Corona requirements, only nine Army, Navy, and Air Force recruits would have to march to make their pledge.

500,000 – Lufthansa customers are still waiting for their money, totaling 200 million euros. The group continues to dismantle the mountain. More than EUR 3.5 billion has already been repaid this year.