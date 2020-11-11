Google Photos will end free unlimited storage in 2021

Google announces that the free and unlimited storage space in its Google Photos service will be discontinued. From June 1, 2021, the new photos will take up the storage space allocated on the Google account, namely 15 GB. If you want more, you have to pay.

Google states the following on its website:

Starting June 1, 2021, high-quality or express-quality content will be deducted from your Google storage space. Once the storage limit is reached, you can purchase a Google One subscription (if this service is available in your country) to get additional storage space or delete content to keep the free photo storage plan.

If you’re using an account provided by your company, school, family, or other group, that group may be affected by this change depending on your plan. Contact your account administrator to find out how your storage space is working.

Google states that photos and videos saved in high quality or express quality before June 1, 2021 will not be deducted from the storage space of the Google account. Nothing changes for photos and videos in original quality: they are always deducted from the Google account area.

Google One for additional storage

Google states that a subscription to Google One is required for more storage. There are three plans: 100 GB for 1.99 € / month, 200 GB for 2.99 € / month and 2 TB for 9.99 € / month.

However, Google ensures that most users will not reach the 15 GB limit for their account due to their usage. However, if you want to check your storage space, go to this page. An estimate may not be displayed in the following cases:

You haven’t uploaded content regularly in the past few months. You are approaching your storage space limit and we cannot give you an estimate of the duration of your account given to you by your company, business, school, family or other organization running out of storage space

Like Google Photos, Google Drive is also affected

As it turns out, Google Drive is also affected by this storage policy change. The new policy also applies to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard Documents. These files are generally smaller than photos. However, the weight can quickly become significant when you have a lot of files.