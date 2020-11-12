Benchmark: Mac M1 is better than MacBook Pro i9

A first benchmark of the new Macs with the Apple M1 chip has appeared on Geekbench and the performance is there. The 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air M1, and Mac mini M1 are more powerful than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.

The MacBook Air M1 is very fast

The MacBook Air benchmark with the M1 chip on Geekbench resulted in values ​​of 1,687 and 7,433. The first value concerns the use of a processor core. The second involves the use of all hearts. In the test, the MacBook Air M1 beats all existing Macs with heart. The first so far was the 27-inch iMac 5K with the Intel Core i9-10910 processor. His score is 1,252.

Benchmark with a processor core

The MacBook Air M1 is not the first in the benchmark with all processor cores. Still, it’s better than the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro and its Intel Core i9 processor. So it’s faster than any portable Mac in existence. However, it is beaten by desktop Macs. The highest score is the 2019 Mac Pro with its Intel Xeon W-3275M processor. The score is 18,950. This model costs 14,549 euros. For comparison, the MacBook Air M1 is priced at $ 1,129.

Benchmark with all processor cores

The M1 chip is therefore very promising for the processor part. But what about the graphics part? We’ll have to wait for the first tests to find out.

The MacBook Pro M1 and Mac mini M1 also perform well

The benchmark for the MacBook Air M1 isn’t the only one. There is also a benchmark for the Mac mini M1 and another for the MacBook Pro M1. The results achieved are more than similar to those of the MacBook Air. This is pretty logical in and of itself since it is the same chip. The rate is 3.2 GHz.

Despite the common chip, it’s not impossible for the MacBook Pro to outperform the MacBook Air every day. The reason? It has a fan and this can help dissipate the heat better. We’ll have to wait for tests with extensive uses (such as coding video) to see the differences.