“We can go up again”: Scholz gives hope for further Corona aid – politics

Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) sees sufficient room in the budget to provide financial assistance to those affected even in the event of a persistent pandemic. “Our country has the financial strength to do everything this year and beyond to keep the pandemic under control and to deal with the associated economic consequences,” Scholz told the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” (RND). “If necessary, we can add more.”

The finance minister said he spoke early on about a “new normal” to which the population would have to adapt. “As long as there are no therapies and citizens are not vaccinated, we need to keep a close eye on what happens and act quickly and decisively when the number of infections threatens to overwhelm our health system.”

Scholz insisted that he had advocated this path and that it was the right one. “What we have done so far has an impact: the economy got back on its feet quickly, the economic downturn is at least limited and things are going much better than expected,” added the SPD politician.

Due to the Corona crisis, tax assessors will present a forecast on the tax revenues of the federal, state and local governments on Thursday for the third time this year. Unlike in September, they now also want to look at the possible consequences of the partial lockdown in November.

Scholz plans new loans of approximately EUR 96 million

Upward or downward fluctuations compared to previous assumptions may impact ongoing deliberations on the federal budget for the coming year. There are indications that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) may have a little more money to distribute than previously thought.

An indication of this are the economic forecasts of the federal government. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier recently raised his expectations for the current year slightly – so the minus is not as high as expected. The CDU politician then expects a revival for 2021 – provided that the virus can be prevented from spreading further.

So far, Scholz wants to take out new loans worth around 96 billion euros in 2021 to cushion the effects of the crisis on jobs, for example. This would require the debt brake to be suspended again in the Basic Law. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) stressed the importance of this regulation on Wednesday. The debt brake must remain the guiding principle in the coming years, she emphasized.

DGB requires additional investments

The German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) warned against budget cuts and called for additional government investment. “Anyone who sings the old song about ‘seatbelt buckles’ is acting carelessly,” said Stefan Körzell, board member of the German news agency. extra expenses.

From the perspective of the DGB, the debt brake must also be suspended in 2022 – Scholz actually wants to comply again. At the same time, a fair tax system is needed that eases the burden on the poor and makes the rich more responsible. This included a wealth tax and an effective inheritance tax, Körzell said. “If you want to share the crisis costs fairly – which is what it is about strengthening social cohesion – you have to start with the tax issue,” he emphasizes. (Reuters / dpa)