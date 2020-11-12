The Apple TV app is available for PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app can now be downloaded from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5. It’s coming a few days after the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S version.

As you can imagine, the functionality is the same. Apple emphasizes that you can enjoy Apple TV + on PS4 and PS5 right from the app. Films, series and documentaries can be found in the streaming service. If you have a current subscription, you can sign in with your Apple ID. Otherwise, you can use the app to subscribe to € 4.99 / month.

In addition to access to Apple TV +, you can use the Apple TV application to buy or rent movies and series that are available from the iTunes Store. It is also possible to view the content already purchased on another device. On the other hand, you can subscribe to some channels (Apple TV channels).

The Apple TV app for PS4 and PS5 can be downloaded for free. It can now be picked up from PlayStation Store.

For your information, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions are even available in some countries today, including the US and Canada. It will be necessary to wait until November 19th to buy it in France and other countries. Please note: it is not possible to purchase a console in-store.