The Trump administration seems to have forgotten about TikTok

After Donald Trump banned TikTok from the US and wanted to ensure that an American company bought the social network, he no longer shows any signs of life on the matter. TikTok’s parent company has filed a motion for review in a U.S. appeals court.

TikTok should have been banned on November 12th

The deadline set by Donald Trump after which TikTok will be banned from the US has expired. However, TikTok has no news from the US government about the acquisition that US company Oracle was supposed to make. The situation was already very complicated last September, almost blocked. The last time I heard was that Oracle and ByteDance couldn’t agree on the distribution of shares.

In the same category

Pinterest is taking advantage of the pandemic: your activity is exploding

Today is November 12th and it has been a few weeks since TikTok heard of the Trump administration. The deadline was exactly that of November 12th. A fateful date on which TikTok should logically dispose of “all tangible or intangible assets or objects, wherever they are in order to enable or support the operation of the TikTok application by ByteDance in the USA”. The social network asked for an extension of 30 days but received no response.

The social network has no news from the Trump administration

In a statement to The Verge, the social network said: “For nearly a year, TikTok has been working in good faith to address the US government’s national security concerns, even if it does not agree with its assessment . Since the President gave our preliminary approval to our proposal to address these concerns nearly two months ago, we have found detailed solutions to concluding this agreement, but we have not received any significant feedback on our broad data security and privacy policy ” .

TikTok and its 1,500 employees in the US are in limbo. The company remains committed to working with the U.S. government to address its concerns. The challenge today is to ensure that these discussions can take place. Which doesn’t seem to be the case. This story has strained relations between China and the United States. In October, Beijing even accused the Trump administration of violating WTO rules.

Keep in mind, however, that the initial problem would be the connection between ByteDance and the Chinese government. According to two sources close to TikTok’s management, Cai Zheng both worked for the Chinese embassy in Iran in Tehran and headed global content policy at ByteDance. The door is open to suspicion that the Chinese government is using TikTok user data.