US after the elections: left-wing Senator Sanders wants to become Secretary of Labor – Politics

Fewer confidants believe Trump’s strategy will succeed

As Trump continues to dispute the legality of the results in several US states, fewer and fewer of his advisers believe this strategy will succeed. As the Washington Post reports, several confidants of the incumbent president admit that the fact that Biden will be officially crowned the winner is less a matter of “if” than “when.”

According to the paper, even White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republican Party head Ronna McDaniel and Presidential adviser Corey Lewandowski have expressed doubts about Trump’s strategy and his statements in private talks. All three do not believe the lawsuits to challenge individual state elections will be successful unless more evidence emerges.

Trump did not meet with advisers until Tuesday afternoon (local time) to discuss how to proceed. According to information from the Washington Post, one person familiar with the matter who wished to remain anonymous said Trump’s mood was changing from hour to hour. Vice President Mike Pence addressed Republican senators on Tuesday. In it, he outlined the anticipated lawsuit in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. In addition, the vice president would have sworn to support Trump, the Washington Post said.

State officials, both Republicans and Democrats, have seen no evidence of election illegality so far. Derek T. Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa, told the Washington Post that Trump would have little chance of delaying the trial if no new key evidence of fraud emerges.