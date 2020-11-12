Terrorist accusation by federal prosecutor: charges against 12 alleged right-wing extremists – politics

The federal prosecutor’s office has brought charges against twelve suspected right-wing extremists. You have to answer to the higher regional court in Stuttgart for membership and support of a right-wing terrorist association, as AFP news agency learned from security circles on Thursday. The suspects are accused of being a member of and supporting a terrorist organization and of violations of the weapons law.

First, the Südwestrundfunk (SWR) reported on the charge. According to the report, eleven men are accused of being a member of the group, one of which is said to have been a supporter.

In February there were searches and arrests of the so-called S. Group. According to the then federal prosecutor’s office, several of the defendants founded a right-wing terrorist association in September 2019 with the aim of shaking and ultimately overcoming the state and social order of the Federal Republic.

As the federal attorney general stated after the arrests in February, attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslim people were intended to create “civil war-like conditions.” The alleged members and supporters of the group are said to have met several times with varying levels of participation and interacted through chat groups.

In February there were 12 arrests and a 13th suspect was not arrested. According to security sources, one of the detainees committed suicide. That is why the charges are directed against twelve suspects. (AFP)