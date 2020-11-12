China, in turn, is attacking the monopoly of its own digital giants

So it is not just the European Union and the United States that are concerned about the growing power of the web giants. A few days ago, China published an antitrust report aimed at curbing the monopoly of digital giants in China.

Strict measures are being taken to limit the monopoly situation in China

The document released by the Chinese government highlights the growing concerns of policy makers about the growing power, influence, and risks of digital platforms and their business practices in the Chinese economy. At the time of writing, many companies have literally gone public. According to Morgan Stanley, the following companies are most affected by this policy: Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, Pinduoduo, or even JD.com. Companies that have gone public in the past few hours.

Several practices could be banned in the coming weeks. These include: Resellers only need to offer their products on a single platform, or even offer differentiated prices to customers based on their history and consumer profile. This measure would be historic. This would be the government’s first attempt to define anti-competitive practices between digital companies.

Digital giants that have so far enabled China to become the world’s second largest economy

Many Chinese observers find it difficult to understand what is going on. Specifically, Beijing is cutting the wings off the country’s largest corporations that have helped revolutionize consumer behavior and make China the world’s second largest economy. In the United States, the web giants are going through a similar phase with the largest antitrust investigation ever carried out in the country’s history and the possible dismantling of GAFA. We already know that Google is taking a very high risk on this matter.

This bill is the first explicit sign that Beijing is trying to limit the capabilities of its technological champions. Companies like Alibaba and Meituan have had a major impact on the daily lives of Chinese people over the past decade. In 2020, 400 million people will order groceries via their smartphones and 855 million will shop online. A change in behavior that is favored by the emergence of web giants.

Gong Zhenhua, partner at Shanghai Ronghe law firm, said, “This project seems serious as a variety of practices are defined as monopoly, such as exclusivity agreements that prevent resellers from selling goods on competing platforms. . Although the regulator has not published details of the penalties imposed for such misconduct, it is to be expected that those who fail to comply with the rules will face heavy penalties. “