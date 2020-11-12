Constitutional Court rebukes government: compensation for nuclear companies must be re-regulated – politically

Financial compensation for certain power plant operators due to the accelerated phase-out of nuclear power plants following the Fukushima reactor disaster needs to be completely reorganized again. The 2018 amendment was inadequate and never entered into force due to formal shortcomings, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled after a lawsuit by the energy company Vattenfall.

The legislator is thus “still obliged to adopt new regulations as soon as possible”, the highest German court in Karlsruhe announced on Thursday (Az. 1 BvR 1550/19).

Due to the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan, the federal government withdrew an extension of the life span of Germany’s 17 nuclear power plants, which had been decided just a few months earlier. All reactors must be taken offline on fixed dates by the end of 2022. Then an end to nuclear energy.

In 2016, following lawsuits from Eon, RWE and Vattenfall, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the legislative change that sealed this turnaround was essentially compatible with the Basic Law. The energy companies are entitled to appropriate compensation for investments that have become meaningless and forfeiture of production rights.

Vattenfall, among others, is benefiting from this. Due to firm shutdown dates set in 2011, the Swedish group no longer had the ability to produce internally electricity originally allocated to its two German power plants, Krümmel and Brunsbüttel. For this, the group should be able to demand a million in compensation in 2023. Only then can the exact amount be determined, according to the Federal Ministry of the Environment.

The legal requirements for this are in part “unreasonable”, as stated in the Karlsruhe Decree. In addition, the entry into force was made conditional on the approval of the European Commission. However, this has never been formally issued. Due to the nuclear phase-out, Vattenfall is also filing a lawsuit with the World Bank’s International Court of Arbitration (ICSID) in Washington. These are claims of several billion euros as a result of the final closure of Krümmel and Brunsbüttel. (dpa)