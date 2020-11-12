The Pathless is available for Apple Arcade and PS5

The Pathless is the new action adventure game (more adventure than action) from the studio Giant Squid, which we owe the excellent Abzu. In this title, the last hunter on earth fights at a strangely fast and slow pace at the same time against the dark evil that is completely devouring an island. In her search she can rely on her bow and a hawk. The bow makes it possible to accelerate in its course, which is important in order to overcome obstacles or to stay at the level of certain bosses: it is then necessary to shoot at the good pace at targets that are arranged throughout the game. As for the hawk, essentially you can negotiate abysses or enter new play areas with the bird of prey carrying the hunter by the end of its sharp claws.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The Pathless was featured in the first Apple Arcade ad campaign and is now finally available on the service

The game is graphically excellent despite the choice of low poly and in order not to spoil anything, the epic soundtrack is signed with Austin Wintory. It’s an understatement to say that we’ve rarely heard music like this in a game. The Pathless is available today in Apple Arcade … and also accompanies the launch of the PS5 in the US.