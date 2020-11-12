The “anti-Huawei” order could finally develop further

While the use of Huawei’s 5G devices in Europe is in great danger, ANSSI assures that the French “anti-Huawei” order could change.

Obligation to obtain approval from ANSSI

When the Chinese giant was well on its way to equipping European operators for the launch of 5G, it suffered a violent outburst of distrust from the West. In light of the Trump administration, Huawei has been accused of spying on behalf of the Chinese government. Several European countries have therefore decided to ban the company from equipping their 5G, which is slated to debut in late 2020.

Huawei has not been banned in France, but it is being watched closely. Therefore, at the end of 2019, a law on “safeguarding the interests of defense and national security related to the operation of cellular networks” was passed, followed by a decree defining the list of devices targeted by the latter. ZDNet states. Since then he has been referred to as an “anti-Huawei arrest”. As a reminder, the law provides for a “pre-approval system for network devices for defense and national security purposes”. Specifically, the operators have to have their devices validated by the National Agency for Security and Information Systems (ANSSI).

During a Senate hearing, Agency President Guillaume Poupard confirmed that this decree is not final: “If it is a decree, that is exactly what is being developed and we are going to develop it. Because technology just keeps moving and we want to adhere to security issues, this decree must be changed. “

Only Bouygues and SFR own Huawei devices

In France, only Bouygues Telecom and SFR have Huawei devices to use their 5G. The first also seized the Council of State to counter this law. Currently, the two operators only have a 5-year license, up from 8 years for the Chinese company’s competitors, and the equipment must therefore be dismantled before 2028 unless Guillaume Poupard’s testimony leads to a new jurisdiction.

The most popular operator in France, Orange, listened to the government by putting Huawei aside in favor of Nokia and Ericsson for deploying 5G. In addition, the CEO has announced that the launch will start on November 18th.

In total, French operators have spent 2.78 billion euros to get 5G frequencies in this area.