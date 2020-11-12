Met on a blind date: that’s the guy on Kamala Harris’s side – Politics

The first “second gentleman”: that will be Douglas “Doug” Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, the future vice president of the US. That is a first in this office. Emhoff will also be known, even worldwide. In recent months, it has first of all attracted attention in the US. even there, many did not know that Kamala Harris was married.

Harris and Emhoff met in 2013 on a blind date hosted by a friend. Besides, Harris’s close friends include the Emerson family; he, John, was ambassador to Germany under Barack Obama. Harris was a bachelor and attorney general of California, divorced father of two, and an attorney in Los Angeles and Washington. “It’s hot,” was his response, Emhoff said in an interview.

What else is known about Emhoff: He was born in 1964 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of southern New York City to Jewish parents and has a brother and a sister. Emhoff’s father designed women’s shoes. He spent his childhood in neighboring New Jersey from 1969 to 1981, then moved to California at the age of 17. There he graduated from Agoura Hills High School (best known today as the lead singer of Hoobastank and three members of the band Linkin Park). After that Emhoff studied law. Since then he has worked as a lawyer. Field of Study: Enterprises in the entertainment industry.

Emhoff is now quitting his job

n-tv reports that one case involved the rights to an animated chihuahua. Emhoff became a partner at the global legal advisory firm DLA Piper, mainly based out of Washington. However, he had quit his job in Harris’ election campaign to avoid conflicts of interest.

From the time of the election victory, it was unlikely that Emhoff would be able to resume his work fully or even to a limited extent. Now it’s clear: He is giving up his legal practice to focus on his duties on the side of his wife, the Associated Press reports.

Kamala Harris and her husband at a fundraising campaign Photo: imago images / ZUMA Wire

During the election campaign, Emhoff had sent family photos and encouraging messages via Instagram and Twitter, with a photo of their embrace after the election victory at the end saying, “So proud of you.”

Emhoff also caused a stir, it was reported when he jumped onstage last year to protect Harris at a performance after an animal rights activist snatched her microphone. Kamala Harris told Now This video platform about her husband: “He’s funny, kind, patient and he loves it when I cook.” That is probably her greatest hobby.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Douglas Emhoff describes himself on his social media profiles as follows: “Daddy, Kamala Harris’s husband, lawyer, future golfer, champion of justice and equality.” Certainly not as a political advisor, because, “I am her husband. My role is to love her and have my back.”

Doug Emhoff’s children, Cole and Ella, in their twenties, were initially a bit intimidated by their father’s newfound love. But they get along very well with her now. In a play for the American “Elle”, Kamala Harris calls Doug’s first wife, Kerstin, a good friend. “Our modern family is working almost too well,” Harris writes.

What do their “brilliant, talented and fun” stepchildren call them? Momala. “We all agreed we hate the term stepmother.” Momala and Doug, the new second first couple.