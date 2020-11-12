Dismissal of Erdogan’s son-in-law: The case shows how deep the media has sunk in Turkey – politics

It was long after midnight when Turkish journalist Cüneyt Özdemir, unshaven and with dark circles under his eyes, staged a live broadcast on his YouTube channel. Despite the late hour, hundreds of thousands watched the three-hour broadcast on Monday evening – Özdemir’s contribution was clicked more than 1.8 million times on Wednesday.

Özdemir was just doing his job, informing viewers about the resignation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, a son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Özdemir was able to celebrate the success of the public because he was one of the few journalists in the country to report on Albayrak’s departure. All major TV stations and newspapers were silent for a day about the resignation because the government wanted to suppress any discussion.

Operation after midnight: Turkish journalist Cüneyt Özdemir informs viewers of his YouTube channel about the … Screenshot: Susanne Güsten

The handling of Albayrak’s resignation has shown how deeply most media in Turkey have sunk. Broadcasters and newspapers did not dare to report on the resignation until after receiving an instruction from the presidential palace. Neither the state news agency Anadolu, nor newspapers like “Hürriyet” or news outlets like CNN-Türk reported that Albayrak had stepped down.

According to Faruk Bildirici, a former opposition representative to the radio regulatory authority, only five of Turkey’s 1,780 radio and television stations reported the dismissal.

The aim was to turn Turkey into a valley of the unsuspecting people, while international media informed the world outside the country that the Turkish leader’s son-in-law had announced his resignation from one of the most important posts in the government via Instagram. It wasn’t until Erdogan accepted his son-in-law’s resignation more than 24 hours later that Anadolu and other major media lifted their news bans.

90 percent of the media supports Erdogan

Since then, criticism of self-censorship has been leveled in some media outlets loyal to Erdogan. TV stations like CNN-Türk and newspapers like “Hürriyet” are among major corporations supporting Erdogan’s government to safeguard the president’s goodwill and public tenders.

Over the years, the government has gained support from an estimated 90 percent of the national media in Turkey. State media have also become Erdogan’s mouthpiece. After Albayrak’s resignation, Erdogan has personally ordered that Anadolu news agency should not report on the dismissal, wrote former “Hürriyet” journalist Deniz Zeyrek, who now works for the opposition newspaper “Sözcü”.

Even journalists in the state media now have stomach aches. Following Albayrak’s resignation, members of the pro-government media called independent journalist Rusen Cakir and asked him to report the minister’s departure, as Cakir reported on his internet television channel Medyascope. You shouldn’t do that yourself.

Due to these circumstances, more and more Turks are receiving information from channels such as Medyascope or Özdemir’s YouTube channel. Erdogan’s government wants to better control these alternative routes with a new social media law. But Cakir is confident that Ankara will not be able to win this battle, as technological developments will always open new loopholes.

72 media workers are detained in Turkey

The pressure on unwelcome journalists in Turkey is still increasing. The European Court of Human Rights has now condemned Turkey for putting ten journalists and employees of the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet behind bars for spreading terrorist propaganda.

According to a count by the journalists’ union TGC, 72 media workers are currently in prison. Soon there may be more. The Turkish representative of the Reporters Without Borders organization, Erol Önderoglu, and two co-defendants can each receive a 14-year prison sentence for defending a Kurdish newspaper against state reprisals.

Even harmless street investigations into the situation in the country can be dangerous for journalists and civilians. The judiciary has now launched an investigation into a YouTube channel for letting a passerby speak out who criticized the government as a “family business” of the Erdogans. The journalist and the interviewee have been summoned by the public prosecutor for questioning.