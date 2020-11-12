IPhone sales are increasing

If we are to believe Counterpoint’s numbers, sales of iPhones, and smartphones in general, will increase sharply between the second and third quarters of this year. Counterpoint’s results contrast with Apple’s latest earnings release, which saw iPhone revenue decline. Nothing contradicting itself: the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launched after September, an unusual change in timing that largely explains the drop in gross volume sales. Thus, the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone 11 Pro Max would lead US sales in the third quarter. In addition, the iPhone would have raised its head in other key markets such as Europe.

According to reports, 20% of smartphone sales are now online, but Counterpoint estimates that the percentage will climb to 40% by the holiday season. After all, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would have gotten off to a very good start, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise given the increasingly longer delivery times.