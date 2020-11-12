A tool for creating unique backgrounds from geometric shapes

In order to post on social networks, illustrate a website, blog article or even a presentation or an ecommerce store, it is important to have original resources! However, finding these elements takes time and also requires creativity. Several tools have already been introduced to create original backgrounds from shapes.

PatternPad is an editor that allows you to design beautiful patterns from endless variations. The tool is still in beta and already offers many possibilities. As pattern pad inventor Thomas Haustein explains, additional functions and new patterns are coming.

Backgrounds with unique patterns with hundreds of variations

Getting started with the PatternPad Editor is very easy. The screen looks like this: the geometric pattern on the left, the parameters on the right. It is thus possible to change the foreground and background colors. Then the size of the picture can be adjusted, namely the number of rows and columns. Finally, different pattern styles are available: 12 templates with circles, triangles, arcs, etc. or a pattern to customize. To change the pattern you need to change the room, the background, the density, choose the shape …

The advantages of Pattern Pad are: Creating a design only takes a few minutes and saves time and money! The tool lets you create millions of variations of the same pattern by changing a color, spacing, etc. Finally, all the patterns created can be exported to SVG and used anywhere.

Among the initial feedback from users, we can see that the tool is “practical and well implemented”. Others add, “some patterns are beautiful”. PatternPad is also a completely free tool.