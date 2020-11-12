RKI boss Wieler sees no change yet: “We still have a few months to squeeze our buttocks” – politics

From the perspective of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) it is still too early to assess the effects of the current partial lockdown as a result of the corona pandemic. You have to wait, said RKI president Lothar Wieler in Berlin on Thursday. How quickly the infection process can be slowed down depends on people’s behavior.

In winter it is more difficult because you spend more time in enclosed spaces – that means better conditions for infection. Wieler again called for compliance with the measures: rules such as keeping a distance, wearing mouth and nose protection, hygiene and ventilation would accompany people for a long time. “We have to squeeze our butt for a few more months,” he said.

It makes him cautiously optimistic that the numbers haven’t increased that much lately. “But we don’t know yet whether this is a stable development.”

The RKI is concerned about the situation in the hospitals. “Almost half of the clinics report limited availability,” says Wieler. More intensive care cases have occurred than in April. The clinics were also reaching their limits due to infections among the staff. Clearly, the number of intensive care patients and deaths will initially continue to rise. “It is possible that patients cannot receive optimal care everywhere.”

It is also striking that there are more cases in schools. In any case, there the hygiene concepts should be implemented, such as wearing a mask.

Federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU), meanwhile, fears that the number of corona patients in intensive care units will double this month.

If there are 20,000 new infected people every day for an extended period of time and two percent of them need to be treated in intensive care units for two weeks, their numbers are likely to increase to over 6,000 at the same time in November, Spahn said of the ” Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung “(Thursday). “The numbers should not get any higher,” he stressed. “If so, we would expect to get to a point where the health system is overwhelmed.”

Spahn expects corona-related restrictions until spring.

He won’t see any events with more than ten or fifteen people this winter, Spahn said on the Berlin-Brandenburg radio on Thursday. Even if the number of infections decreases, that does not mean that from December or January Christmas or wedding celebrations can take place “as if nothing had happened”. (dpa / AFP / Reuters)