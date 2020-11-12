Foxconn boss confirms iPhone 12/12 Pro sales are higher than forecast

This time the information comes straight to us from the main iPhone assembler. The young Liu, CEO of Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), confirmed at a financial conference that the demand for the new iPhone 12/12 Pro is stronger than expected. This information “sticks” with the most recent Counterpoint report or the many tensions identified over delivery times.

The head of Foxconn does not provide exact figures, but forecasts for the fourth quarter a sales growth of 10% for all electronic devices manufactured in his factories. Sales growth is already 41% in the third quarter, as the worldwide restriction has largely favored the purchase of communication or leisure devices (smartphones, tablets, game consoles, etc.) Lastly, Liu recalls that Foxconn is still planning to settle in Wisconsin. However, the statement gives a little smile as there is almost no activity on the site.