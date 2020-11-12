Fast tests start slow: This is how the fight against Covid-19 is delayed – politically

The new Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) Corona testing regulation has been in effect since October 15. It has been determined for the first time that facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and medical practices – those with an expected high density of risk groups – are entitled to so-called rapid antigen testing for SARS-CoV-2.

Rapid tests have the advantage that they do not have to be sent to the laboratory for a test result and can be evaluated after just a few minutes. If used across the board, rapid tests would be an effective means of effectively protecting critical facilities from the virus.

However, even weeks after the entry into force of the new test scheme, the rapid tests are often not yet available. “After three weeks, some countries are considering how to facilitate this process,” criticized Herbert Mauel, director of the Federal Association of Private Social Service Providers (BPA). “However, this is exactly how they delay the tests.”

Health authorities must approve testing concepts

The sixth paragraph of the new testing regulation stipulates that institutions entitled to rapid tests must draw up a test concept. This must show, for example, who does the tests where and how many residents or patients are being cared for. The concept must be approved by the “competent authority of the public health service”.

In most cases this is the health service or the corresponding municipal specialist department. This ultimately also determines the number of tests that the facilities can order. A maximum of 20 rapid tests per treated person per month may be used in hospitals, rehabilitation or preventive care institutions or an intramural care institution.

A maximum of ten rapid tests per nursed person per month applies to outpatient care and integration assistance. The tests are also intended for staff and visitors. In an original draft of the testing regulation, 50 tests per resident were planned.

“That initially sounds like a simple rule,” says Mauel. “More often, however, we encounter overburdened or unprepared health authorities who have no information.” The chairman of the bpa Sachsen, Igor Ratzenberger, is even more specific. “The test concepts already submitted by the health care facilities are rejected and an additional application with resubmission of the individual test concepts by mail is required,” he said.

Therefore, the facilities should not conduct tests if the request is ignored or if there is no notification after 30 days. “Rather than being able to run the tests continuously, additional bureaucratic hurdles are created and four valuable weeks go into the country as the number of infections increases.”

The federal government is securing a quota of 14 million rapid tests

Ute Teichert, president of the Federal Association of Physicians at the GGD, is not surprised by the delays. “The health authorities can hardly do any more work at this point,” she says. One is almost exclusively concerned with tracing personal contacts. The health authorities were not involved in the decision to also approve the test concepts, Teichert said.

Once the testing concepts have been approved by the facilities, they are encouraged to collect the tests themselves from wholesalers or pharmacies. The costs of up to seven euros per test are then reimbursed by the long-term care insurance or the medical associations. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices lists on their website all rapid antigen test manufacturers that meet the requirements of the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute.

But so that not every doctor’s office and nursing home has to negotiate the prices of the tests themselves with the dealers themselves – and possibly exceed the reimbursement price – the BMG has reserved a quota of almost 14 million nationally with manufacturers for October and November. The BPA has also secured a quota of EUR 5 million for its members, which can be purchased at the refundable price.

Federal states purchase their own tests

In addition, the individual states also conducted rapid tests. According to the state government of Baden-Württemberg, the purchase of 5 million rapid antigen tests is “a voluntary additional precautionary procurement”. “These antigen tests are a backup for potential supply bottlenecks and investigations related to major outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals, etc.” Bavaria and Berlin have also conducted state-of-the-art tests, Berlin wants to use the tests for police, fire brigade and the House of Representatives, among others. .

At the same time, some countries are trying to relieve health authorities in the approval process. In Baden-Württemberg, the drafts have to go to a specially set-up mailbox of the Ministry of Social Affairs responsible for health, instead of to the health department. A preprinted version of a draft can also be downloaded from the ministry’s website.

“Based on this, it is quickly and unbureaucratically determined how many tests can be ordered at most and an approval is automatically generated,” said a spokesman for the ministry. Since the weekend, 1,700 registrations have already been received in this way.

But the approval process isn’t the only problem healthcare facilities face. Last week, Germany’s largest private nursing home operator, Korian Germany, warned of “significant additional costs” as a result of the planned rapid antigen testing in retirement homes. Each test takes about 20 minutes of work time, says Arno Schwalie, the company’s general manager. Many employees “had been working at the limit of their capacity for months”.

The deputy chairman of the accredited laboratories for medicine, Jan Kramer, stressed that the tests absolutely belong in the hands of medical professionals. As with the PCR test, an antigen test requires a cotton swab in the throat. “A test can only be as good as taking the Pap smear,” says Kramer. The sensitivity of an antigen test is somewhat lower, according to the laboratory doctor.

This means that the chance of false negative tests is slightly higher. However, according to the manufacturers, this is usually more than 90 percent. “The planned use of the rapid antigen tests according to the current regulation of the national testing strategy seems very sensible to me,” says laboratory physician Kramer.