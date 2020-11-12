Covid Patients Recovered with Federal President: Breathing Against an Invisible Hand – Politics

It is impossible not to face the virus for months. In speeches, in the media, and watching masked mouths and noses, at every turn. But what about those who actually caught Covid-19, who put the virus to bed and in intensive care: What do we know about them?

Too little, said Federal President Steinmeier, inviting five of them to talk this week – only two at Bellevue Palace due to the safe distance. The other guests were connected via a screen from North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin. “We have rarely contacted people like you who have gone through this disease. I noticed that a little too much ”, Steinmeier said in his greeting. “Knowledge of the course also helps us to be more successful in the fight against the virus.”

He couldn’t have cast the group better for an education program about the horrors of Covid. It provided the best adult education center for corona reports and harmless people for an hour. The first to report on his long and unfinished ordeal was Tagesspiegel colleague Joachim Huber, the head of our media department. In early March, he was one of the first Covid patients in Berlin and had to go through a particularly severe course of the disease. “Corona is an asshole,” he says today. The pandemic “spared him nothing”. Four clinics, two Charité facilities, five weeks of coma, kidney failure and finally a heart attack. When Huber awoke from the coma, every muscle seemed to have disappeared. “I couldn’t move. When you’ve been in a coma for that long, your muscles melt like butter in the sun. ‘

Not an isolated case, says Heinz-Wilhelm Esser, senior physician and chief of pulmonology at a clinic in Remscheid. He, who also blogs about the pandemic as “Doc Esser” and fell ill himself, knows from his practice organ failure and the terrible nightmares that Huber plagued as “very typical of tough courses”. It seemed he was only slightly caught; he didn’t even notice the disease at first. But she could draw him for life. The virus caused a seemingly dormant tendency to vasculitis, a vascular disease in which the body’s own immune system attacks blood vessels – potentially causing serious organ damage. Once ‘activated’, this risk stays with him for a lifetime, says Esser. He hoped the high levels of cortisone he was getting would keep them in check, but, “There’s no guarantee.”

Shortness of breath, fatigue and poor memory are the consequences

Serious patient Huber, who was endangered by the virus, rejoices at the heart and kidneys that have “miraculously recovered,” about the regained strength and the prospect of being able to dance again soon. The loss of 25 pounds has lowered his mild diabetes and high blood pressure. “I just miss my stamina,” says Huber. His daily mirror-motor humor has not suffered, which is why he responded to his first article for the newspaper: “Corona has not achieved one thing. I have not become stupid.”

It seems that “Asshole Corona” is not only a disgrace to its victims, it apparently wants to mock them: while 62-year-old Huber is back on the dam after the toughest months, Steinmeier’s much younger guests describe the consequences of the illness, which was actually overcome. Seems to suit very old people: the yoga teacher Nadja Alzner, who also fell ill at the beginning of March, still suffers from great fatigue and often cannot find the right words. The sporty and so far perfectly healthy young woman says there is no cardio exercise and that her breath is still not deep: “I still breathe like against a hand.” The young Clarissa Engels, who was infected during a carnival event in the early North Rhine-Westphalian hotspot Heinsberg, returned to her job at the Technical Assistance Organization in Bonn after six weeks, but: “I am far from being back to my previous level of performance, my short-term memory is worse, ”she often quickly forgets phone calls from colleagues. Fortunately, they are understanding and fortunately she does not have to make physical efforts at the desk – that also causes her difficulties.

20-year-old Berlin pop singer and songwriter Mike Singer went through something similar: he played music all night, Corona made him so tired “that I was in bed at nine in the evening and just couldn’t stay awake”. He shut himself off completely at home, out of respect for friends and family. Yes, he got a lot of responses from his generation who doubted anyone was in danger at their age: “But many don’t think they are putting their parents and grandparents at risk.”

“The lockdown is a stop sign”

The Federal President had said it the same way in his welcoming speech: “It is not just about the freedom of the mask, it is also about the freedom of others. We don’t live as hermits, but as part of a society. “

And that can get to its knees when infection rates skyrocket. Pulmonologist Esser recalls the last flu highlights, when 1,000 to 12,000 patients had to be hospitalized. “That was tough, but now we have 2500 corona patients and the peak has not yet been reached.” The fact that the R factor is decreasing, the number of new infections per infected person, sounds nice, but says nothing about local disaster scenarios: “A single hotspot can put a hospital in a state of emergency within hours.”

He himself initially viewed the minor lockdown in November critically, says the doctor. He is now convinced: “We have to break through this corona fatigue. The lockdown is a stop sign. ”