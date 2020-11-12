The Bank of England is working on their digital currency

On November 9th, Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented the Kingdom’s ambitions in the area of ​​financial services. The announcements come in the middle of a week of landmark negotiations between the UK and the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal. The economy, and the financial sector in particular, are indeed central to the European Union and England does not want to be left behind. “We are starting a new chapter in the history of financial services and renewing the UK’s position as the world’s leading financial center. (…) Our plans [sur les monnaies numériques de banque centrale, ndlr]) will enable the UK to develop as an open, attractive and well regulated market, ”said the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

His announcements include strengthening competitiveness, openness, green finance and exploring the potential of financial technologies. On this last point, the country wants to insist on digital currencies in particular: it recognizes the benefits of stablecoins and assumes that it is MNBC research.

Why is that interesting? Although many central banks around the world, such as Korea or even China, have announced their active desire to develop an MNBC in recent months, the Bank of England reports stable coins: “(…) private digital currencies that could be the kind and Way people save and exchange their money, change it and make payments cheaper and faster, ”said Rishi Sunak.

The stable coins mentioned by the British Chancellor are those cryptocurrencies that are backed by stable assets such as the dollar in order to stabilize their value and minimize the usual volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which are skyrocketing these days. An example to illustrate: If the price of Bitcoin is $ 2,000 and we decide to exchange one unit for a stablecoin backed by the dollar itself, we get 2,000 units of the stablecoin in question. When the price of Bitcoin rises, falls, and even falls, the value of our stablecoin units does not change.

A stablecoin is not a central bank digital currency (MNBC) that is issued and controlled through a private blockchain that is monitored by a central bank using a protocol called “Proof of Authority”. Stablecoin, on the other hand, is based on a public blockchain, which is also controlled from a central point. And that is a source of challenge. Who does not remember the emotions the Facebook stablecoin Libra generated when it was announced? States are cautious, just as they fear cryptocurrencies in general, a symbol of the challenge to the state’s monetary sovereignty.

However, the UK is not opposed to the idea of ​​the MNBC and is currently in a research phase on the subject, with the research reportedly “almost complete”. As is so often the case, the main topics focus on the regulation and design of these digital currencies.

MNBCs can be understood under the diverse aspects that shape them, as an attempt to regain this threatened monetary sovereignty and to control the offers of the private sector in relation to financial technology (known as “fintech”). It is therefore surprising to see that England evaluates not only the MNBC, but also the stablecoins: The use of a public blockchain would of course have consequences that contradict the traditional banking system. It should also be remembered that the blockchain arose precisely out of a desire to counter the state, which makes its possible use by central banks (state banks) quite ironic today.

(Public) blockchains were originally designed “in the service of an anarcho-libertarian idea that aims to break free from the straitjacket of the state by experiencing a virtual currency without a central bank, without a trusted third party. The money supply would be determined by a computer mechanism designed by private actors. “Can be read in an information report on the blockchain by MPs Laure De la Raudière and Jean-Michel Mis. Yet Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said last month, “Stablecoins could provide useful benefits and further reduce friction in payments, potentially increasing the speed and cost of those payments. -This “. The use of the blockchain is indeed a safe, fast and no intermediate means of transferring money. For England, the second financial center with London and the sixth economy in the world after the USA, China, Japan, Germany and France, which is preparing its survival plan after Brexit, such currencies also stand for openness and openness promoting technological innovation. The implementation of a blockchain infrastructure used by the state would involve the integration of functions such as programmable money and “smart contracts” (an automated contract, whose contractual conditions apply between buyer and seller) enable written in lines of code) and at the same time give free rein to potential innovations to improve the system and thus attract start-ups to the country.

However, Rishi Sunak was aware of the difficulties that can arise with these privately issued stablecoins and recently tweeted that the Treasury Department “will launch a consultation to ensure that new privately issued currencies (stablecoins) meet the standards we are waiting for other payment methods ”, such as the European Union, which is currently still asking the population about the digital euro.