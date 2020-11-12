Biden’s New Middle East Policy: Iran’s Hope, Israel’s Handicap, Trump’s Legacy – Politics

The disappointment made those in power in the Gulf hesitate. Saudi Arabia’s leadership took noticeably longer than most other governments in the world to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden. After his victory over the weekend, it took another day for King Salman and heir to the throne Mohammed bin Salman to express their hopes for further strengthening relations between Riyadh and Washington.

In particular, the powerful crown prince had completely relied on Donald Trump – and must now adjust to a cooler relationship with his main ally. This also applies to other regional powers. With Biden taking office in January, some of Trump’s key principles of Trump’s Middle East policy should be a thing of the past.

American fresh start

During the election campaign, Joe Biden had stated several times that he was looking for a change of course in American politics in the Middle East. It is true that he praised his opponent Trump for initiating the peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan.

But the current president saw these normalization treaties as the cornerstone of a regional alliance against Iran. Biden, on the other hand, believes Trump’s policy of “maximum pressure” against Tehran has failed. The future US president is in principle ready to return to the nuclear treaty – provided Iran once again meets the conditions set there.

In addition, Biden wants to end US support for the Saudi war in Yemen and emphasize human rights more strongly.

Iranian confidence

In Tehran, the rulers soon realized that the wind had changed. Even before the elections, President Hassan Ruhani received permission from revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei to renegotiate with Washington, Iran expert Mohammad Hossein Ziya of the Middle East Institute in Washington writes.

Iran’s supreme revolutionary leader, Ali Khamenei, is America’s stated opponent Photo: Khamenei Official Website / Reuters

The regime’s primary hope is to lift US sanctions that have brought the economy of the Shia state of God to the brink of collapse. Iranian reformers also expect better chances for their camp in next year’s presidential election through easing relations with the US.

Biden is likely to proceed very cautiously, not least because of the strong anti-Iranian sentiment in the US Congress. But there is no doubt that he wants to end Trump’s “maximum pressure”.

Saudi concerns

For Mohammed bin Salman, these are an extremely bad omen. The ambitious heir to the throne could count on Trump’s help in the war in Yemen; Trump also protected him from US punishments for the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Another asset of the Crown Prince is his direct line with Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser Jared Kuschner.

That’s all over for now. Biden even referred to the Gulf Monarchy as a “Pariah”. Despite all its distance, Saudi Arabia remains an important US ally, including, last but not least, extensive arms trade. A complete break is therefore not to be expected – even though the era of seamless cooperation between Riyadh and the White House is likely to come to an end.

Most of Saudi Arabia’s partners have become friends with the new reality more quickly than the rulers in Riyadh. For example, Egypt, which relies on the generosity of the Saudi royal family, was one of Biden’s first benefactors. The United Arab Emirates also wished the future president the very best. They know that the United States, with its strong military power in the Gulf, remains the primary protector of the oil monarchies.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has so far been able to count on Donald Trump as an ally Photo: Valery Sharifulin / Imago / Itar Tass

Israeli disability, Palestinian hope

The rulers in Jerusalem also need America as a loyal ally. For Israel’s conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump has even proven to be a godsend. Under his leadership, the superpower has fulfilled a number of heartfelt wishes to the prime minister of the Jewish state.

The US Embassy was symbolically moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights on the border with Syria was recognized. And, in the past four years, Washington has heard no harsh words about settlement policy, nor the word “two-state solution.”

That is likely to change at least in part under the future US president. But Netanyahu, who has known Biden for a long time and called him Israel’s “great friend” after the election, has little to fear that the many political gifts will be reclaimed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received some political gifts from Trump in recent years.Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Because Biden had felt a bond with the Jewish state for decades. One of his first trips abroad took him to Israel as a senator in 1973. At the time – shortly before the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War – he came to know a country surrounded by enemies. Israel’s security should therefore be a priority for Biden, without ifs or buts.

Still, he will likely be less polarizing than Trump and will want to take on the role of an honest broker, especially with the Palestinians in mind. Both Biden and his future Vice President Kamala Harris are in favor of a two-state solution, but neither is in favor of Israel’s annexation plans for parts of the West Bank. In addition, there should be financial aid again for the Palestinians, which Trump had dropped.

So it’s no surprise that President Mahmoud Abbas announced immediately after Biden’s election that he was looking forward to working with him. The only question is whether this will bring the Palestinians much closer to their own state. The conflict in the Middle East has long since stalled.

For Israel – especially under Netanyahu – there is no reason to change the status quo in the interests of the Palestinians. Even an energetic Joe Biden shouldn’t be able to change that. Negotiations are not in sight.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas severed relations with the United States under Trump Photo: imago / UPI Photo

Trump’s attempted sabotage

The incumbent government in Washington is also unwilling to talk, especially when it comes to Iran. The Trump administration wants to impose sanctions on Tehran for as long as possible. Until Biden officially took office on January 20, those in charge want to announce new punitive measures every week, news website Axios reports.

The goal is apparently to provoke the Islamic Republic – and especially the regime’s hardliners – into such a way that Iran finally declares that the nuclear deal has failed. If this maneuver succeeds, Trump would have torpedoed his rival Joe Biden’s new Middle East policy before it can really take shape.