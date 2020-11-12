Walmart partners with Cruise for Autonomous Vehicle Delivery

Walmart just announced another partnership to explore new ways of delivering its products. The company chosen is called Cruise, which specializes in autonomous electric vehicles and is headquartered in San Francisco.

A test from the beginning of 2021

Having started up to 2-hour grocery delivery in April and is now expanding to more than 2,800 stores in the United States, Walmart continues to innovate in the delivery of goods space. In a statement, the retail giant announced it would conduct a new test in Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona:

“As part of this pilot, which will begin early next year, customers will be able to order from their local store and have it delivered contactless via one of Cruise’s all-electric self-driving cars. Technology that not only saves time and money for customers but also helps the planet is a technology we want to know more about. “

In fact, Cruise is “the only automotive company that operates an entire fleet of fully electric vehicles using 100% renewable energy,” explains Walmart. This collaboration is therefore ideal for the company to achieve its zero-emissions goal by 2040. During the test phase, an operator is always behind the wheel for safety reasons.

Many partnerships

Walmart has a number of delivery partnerships. It has signed a collaboration with Zipline to deliver medical devices by drone, Nero to deliver products via autonomous vehicles in Houston, Udelv, another company specializing in driverless car development, and Ford .

Cruise is a subsidiary of General Motors that was founded in 2013. It stepped up its shipments to the San Francisco area as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, including delivering meals to charities for the poorest. Additionally, the company is familiar with Scottsdale, where it owns a fleet of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. It has been testing its technology there since at least 2016.