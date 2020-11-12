750 billion euros Corona aid hit: Hungary blocks EU budget in rule of law dispute – politics

In the EU, the dispute over an instrument to punish violations of the rule of law is escalating. According to information from the German news agency, Hungary announced on Wednesday evening at a meeting of the permanent representatives of the member states that it would not be able to approve the financial package for the next seven years just agreed with the European Parliament. The reason for this is that the additionally planned conditionality regime to protect the EU budget is contrary to the agreements made by the Heads of State or Government in July.

If Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Hungarian government were to act on the announcements, the planned European corona aid of up to € 750 billion could not start as planned. This, in turn, can have serious economic consequences for countries like Italy.

The Conditionality Regulation, criticized by Hungary, aims to make it possible to cut back EU funds on a large scale when the rule of law in a Member State is at risk and misuse of EU funds is threatened or already taking place. This could be especially the case if the lack of independence of the courts in a recipient country allows or even clearly encourages misuse of EU funds.

In particular, the governments in Hungary and Poland have recently been repeatedly accused of extending their influence over the judiciary. All attempts to persuade them to change course by political means have so far been unsuccessful. The criticism is categorically rejected from Warsaw and Budapest.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It was initially unclear whether Poland would also refuse to approve the financial package because of the planned instrument. According to data from dpa, the country’s permanent representative only announced on Wednesday evening that an investigation is still ongoing.

Since unanimous resolutions are needed for core elements of the financial package, a Hungarian veto would be enough to stop implementation. In contrast, only a qualified majority is required to adopt the Conditionality Regulation. This has already been achieved when 15 EU states agreed, which together make up at least 65 percent of the total population of the Union.

How the conflict with Hungary could be resolved is currently completely unclear. It is conceivable that the Heads of State or Government will have to deal with the issue at a summit. It is almost impossible for the conditionality mechanism to be abandoned after all. In this case, EU countries such as the Netherlands or the European Parliament threaten to block the financial package in protest. (dpa)