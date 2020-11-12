Apple delivers the iPhone 12 mini / 12 Pro Max for France

Apple has started shipping the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ordered by the French. As expected, the first buyers will receive their copy on November 13th, tomorrow.

Testimonials on Twitter confirm that Apple shipped the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in this post-mini. Both phones are currently in the Netherlands and will arrive in France in 24 hours. As a reminder, the expeditions for the Americans took place a few days ago. The follow-up showed a move away from factories in China. Apple does not offer such monitoring for the French. We only have the last step.

iPhone 12 Mini delivered! pic.twitter.com/rywtTrviDw

– Arnaud Ducouret (@ArnaudDucouret) November 12, 2020

Good news of the day! My iPhone 12 Pro Max has finally been delivered! 🤪 I’m looking forward to tomorrow! # IPhone12ProMax # iPhone12mini # iPhone12 # iPhone12Pro #Apple

– Just Roms (@romsjust) November 12, 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Max ships! Delivery tomorrow #iphone # iphone12 # iphone12pro #apple #UPS

– iDevice & Device (@ idevice99) November 12, 2020

As a reminder: the iPhone 12 mini costs from 809 euros. The first for the iPhone 12 Pro max costs 1,259 euros. You can buy them from the Apple Online Store. Otherwise, you can buy them from the following retailers: