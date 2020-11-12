When a president clings to office: Trump and the “Lukashenko scenario” – politics

The parallels are striking: the president calls himself the winner – although the election results do not show it. The people of the country take to the streets to demonstrate to have their voice recognized. And finally, there is a loud cry from the western world that the incumbent must recognize democratic reality.

Which country is it about? Alexander Lukashenko recently made international headlines with this approach in Belarus.

And at least comparable, if not entirely comparable cases are known of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and Slobodan Milosevic in Serbia. But now it is the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who stubbornly refuses to acknowledge the election results in his country.

Australian artist Scott Marsh caricatured Donald Trump Photo: Loren Elliott / REUTERS

With his blockade against Joe Biden’s entry into the White House, the current president is clearly breaking with long democratic traditions in the US.

Internationally, it is particularly tough: time and again politicians in the US have insisted that foreign affairs, as in Belarus, be recognized as the result of fair and free elections. The raised index finger was there quickly. It is new that they must now look at this requirement.

The damage caused by the Trump political bulldozer is immense in terms of domestic and foreign policy. And experts believe it will certainly take a long time: Trump’s refusal to admit will “create a new model” for like-minded populists in Europe and elsewhere, says Ivan Krastev of the New York Times.

“When Trump won in 2016, the lesson was that you could rely on democracy,” analyzes the expert at the Eastern and Central Europe Institute of Human Sciences in Vienna.

“Now they no longer trust democracy and will do everything they can to stay in power.” The political scientist speaks of a “Lukashenko scenario” in which government leaders or presidents hold pro forma elections – but never lose again.

Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, goes even further. He describes the President’s “refusal to accept the election results” as “his parting gift for autocrats around the world.”

And Harvard historian Serhii Plokhy calls Trump’s behavior absolutely unprecedented among the heads of state and government of Western democracies: “Even in military dictatorships, the rulers in most cases recognize the results of elections and withdraw when they lose them.”

It is true that Trump, like many autocrats, for years harassed citizens with false statements and real lies. But the presidential elections were fair and free – not least because of a free press, a strong and independent judiciary, and absolutely reliable election officials. In addition, the Democratic Party in the United States is almost as broad as Trump’s Republicans as an opposition party.

Incidentally, in the case of Belarus, it was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who criticized President Lukashenko in particular. He believed the victory was just a deception.

“We have opposed him declaring himself president. We know what the people of Belarus want. They want something different. After Biden’s victory in the US election, these words now have new meaning.