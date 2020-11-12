Apple is increasing the secondment bonus for employees who work temporarily in China

Business is back. While the second wave of the pandemic is far from peaking, Apple is now looking to promote missions abroad, especially in China. We would like to remind you that the travel ban to China – during the first detention – had largely thwarted the certification of the latest iPhones. If we are to believe The Information website, Apple would benefit from a second, much more flexible restriction in order to resume contact with the Middle Kingdom: employees with temporary assignments in China receive a posting bonus that is largely revised upwards. The award can be up to USD 500 per day or even USD 21,000 for a longer seconded mission (beyond 6 weeks).

The close collaboration between Apple executives and the Chinese supply chain is not going to slow down. In addition to the new iPhone and the first “ARM” Macs, Cupertino was working desperately on high-end AR / VR glasses.