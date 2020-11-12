Strange and successful: the Westerner is the historical eccentric – politics

For my education I received “Prussian history” from Leopold Ranke from my Berlin school. A big book that I never opened, even though I later studied history. Today, the historian Rankes’ claim to write history “as it really was” seems even more outdated than it was then; pure history of states is also out of fashion.

But the need to find explanations for the here and now in history is just as great. The historic race between West and East in world history is once again in people’s minds – it’s groundbreaking in view of the open battle for economic and cultural dominance between the US and China, in which Europe sits somewhere in the middle.

Everyone wants to better understand why the so-called West – North America, Europe, Australia – has dominated world history and global economy for so long. You can assure yourself of your own identity and want to know if you can read from the story how it will proceed. A kind of scientific horoscope.

The thick and groundbreaking work of Canadian anthropologist Joseph Henrich, just out in English, comes at just the right time: under the promising title of “The Weirdest People in the World” (“The Weirdest People in the World. Like the West. psychologically so strange and economic. “so successful”) the Western reader learns everything about himself that he wanted and should know.

Westerners owe their special psyche to the Catholic Church

“Weird” is used here not only to mean “strange” but also as an acronym for “Western, educated, industrialized, wealthy, democratic”. This means that the development of the Western social and cultural model, which worships the individual concerned with himself and his self-determination, was and is the absolute exception worldwide.

Other societies live and think much more in collective terms and therefore develop psychologically differently. Loyalty is vital in a society based on family or tribal structures, while in individualized Western societies with their small families, individuals need to be more open-minded, join voluntary associations, and collaboration is essential for survival.

And the Westerner owes this special psyche to the Catholic Church: it fundamentally shaped relationships in the West, which differ from other parts of the world in their prohibition of incest and their insistence on the institution of marriage. Protestantism and the Enlightenment were then further “strange” developments on this basis.

For world theory, Henrich has brought together studies of evolutionary biology, economics, psychology and anthropology, so that one is afraid. A side note: Psychological studies are often useless because the subjects are predominantly WEIRD people – American college students in particular fill the databases. And Henrich tries the impossible: to instill modesty in Westerners despite his success story over the centuries. Insanely exciting, certainly controversial. Attempts to explain the history of humanity always lead to a diminution and monocausal explanations: the Canadian anthropologist reads to you as a counterpart to the ancient archaeologist and historian Ian Morris, who gave us an equally impressive ride ten years ago (“Why the West rules – for now”) explained the West’s success story in a very different way. Not culture, but geography and resources were decisive. What would make Leopold Ranke dizzy, because what was it “actually”? Place of honor on my bookshelf.