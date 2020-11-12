Zero pension: the price of justice – politics

Always on the old. Due to the corona crisis, retirees must prepare for a zero round retirement for next year. At least in the west of the republic, as a government report predicts. Current expenses, healthcare costs and rents are increasing. And aren’t the elderly already the main victims of the pandemic?

Many of them are alone in their apartments, hardly dare to go shopping, and even close relatives and grandchildren no longer see them. In the nursing homes, worse still, they live behind glass. Visits are unwanted and uncommon – if they do, then under deterrent security procedures. And who cares for the elderly professionally, only does it with a mask and with as little physical contact as possible.

Everything is needed rationally. Half of those who died from or with Covid-19 are over 80. Those who survive the disease can barely get back on their feet. The creepy virus threatens the elderly much more than the young. In fact, some of the younger generation see this as the main reason for the enforced restriction of their own freedom of movement – which is not exactly beneficial to the relationship between old and young.

Always on the old? You can see it differently, at least when it comes to finances. The pension adjustments in recent years have not been without success. 4.2 percent this year for East Germans, in the west 3.45 percent. The two years before that, there was also a three before the comma. Some workers pale, especially those not bound by collective bargaining agreements. Not to mention the short-job workers and those completely thrown off the job by the lockdown. Is solidarity only for young people?

Relief for your own contribution

On another level, a lot is happening for old people in the country. The Minister of Health is planning a new reform of long-term care. It’s not just about higher wages, but also about relieving personal contributions. Jens Spahn wants to prevent more and more people who need care from drifting to social assistance. It has to do with dignity, with recognition for life’s work. And don’t forget: if the costs for the home become too high, the next of kin can consider not providing professional care.

Leaving dilapidated people at home until the end of the day to save perhaps some of the hoped-for inheritance, despite their own overload and inability to provide adequate care: you can – even if many so wish, stay in their own four for as long as possible old age Walls remain – leading to neglect, torture and abuse.

Finally, a subsidy from the taxes for care is provided to pay for the care. This is not only too late as it creates more justice between rich and poor in a task that affects society as a whole. Reliable care in old age, more affordable benefits and more help for informal carers, for example with their pension provision, also help young people.

Sandwich generation printing

Perhaps this is currently more important than pension increases, which should primarily be increased by contributions from currently particularly stressed employees and their employers.

We are talking about a sandwich generation that has to do everything at once: take care of their own parents, raise children, make provision for their own age. In addition, the increasing pressure from professional life, the expectation of more flexibility, mobility and working day and night.

Even before the corona crisis, this was barely manageable for many – it will worsen in the post-pandemic hangover. Not to mention the climate crisis, which will hit the younger generation with a force hitherto underestimated.

The elderly have reason to complain. But maybe the boys even more. The challenges cannot be met without intergenerational solidarity and, at the very least, a temporary rejection of acquisitions.