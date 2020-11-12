HomePod Mini Reviews: Very good sound, but it gets better

HomePod Mini reviews came in today to talk about sound quality among other things. Overall, the tests agree that the 99 euro speaker offers good sound. But it’s not necessarily the best product.

HomePod Mini reviews

For TechCrunch, the sound of the HomePod mini is remarkable because of its size and price. 360-degree sound is also appreciated when other speakers only provide one-way sound.

For Engadget, the HomePod mini has good sound quality, “but it’s still a small speaker”. The site says they appreciate the clarity of the sound and voices with the music. In general, however, he prefers the Nest Audio speaker from Google. The sound quality is better with Nest Audio even at high volume.

For The Verge, the HomePod mini “doesn’t sound as good as the competition at similar prices”. The sound quality is good, but the Amazon Echo and Google’s Nest Audio are more interesting for the website. He says he likes the presence, volume, and bass on these models compared to the HomePod mini.

For CNBC, it’s really nice to put your iPhone next to the HomePod mini to play music on it. The website notes that Apple will add more handoff features with updates over the months.

For CNET, the HomPod mini is possibly the best “cheap” smart speaker for users in the Apple ecosystem. “If you have an iPhone and an Apple TV, it couldn’t be easier than choosing the HomePod mini to set up your connected home.”

For the Wall Street Journal, Google’s Nest Audio is more interesting than the HomePod mini. The speaker is smarter (Google Assistant and not Siri). In the same way, the Amazon Echo and its assistant Alexa are doing better. Despite everything, the HomePod mini remains interesting for the sound quality.

HomePod mini videos

Release date and price

The HomePod mini has been available for pre-order since last Friday. The speaker will be available in gray or black on November 16th. The price is 99 euros. You can order a copy from the Apple Store online or by using one of the following links: