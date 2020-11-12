The Twitter story format is arriving in Japan

Twitter launches its Fleets story format in Japan. This could well mean that a more global deployment is in the pipeline.

Twitter’s second largest market

Fleets have already been launched in several countries: Brazil, India, Italy and South Korea. Despite good feedback, especially from the South American country, it had been some time since Twitter had given messages about its functionality. This is likely due to the American elections. The social network has in fact been at war for several months, trying to avoid overflow or the spread of false information on its platform.

It is therefore logical that Twitter soberly announced the message on his Japanese account: “A new way of talking on Twitter is now available”. Choosing the country of the rising sun is anything but trivial for the social network: it is the second largest market after the USA. Twitter has 51 million users there. This indicates a start across the Atlantic to the rest of the world.

新 機能 の Fleets （（（リ ー））） 登場 👋

Twitter 上 で の 新 た な 会話 会話 が 誕生 し し し し た。

.の 利用 者 の 皆 さ ん 、 順次 ご 案 内 予

– Twitter Japan (@TwitterJP) November 10, 2020

Social networks are becoming more and more similar

Twitter is one of the last major social networks to implement the story format on its platform. It was first introduced by Snapchat and has since been included on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more recently on LinkedIn, the platform for building a professional network.

However, Twitter wanted to inseminate its DNA in its functionality: the fleets brought the conversation forward. Users of the app are invited to share their thoughts with pictures to accompany their texts. Subscribers can then reply in a private message, which is encouraging for those who do not want to express their opinion publicly. We obviously find the classic elements of stories: vertical format and automatic deletion after 24 hours.

The addition of this functionality proves one thing: digital platforms are becoming more and more alike, with the elements that make them unique fading into the background. TikTok’s incredibly rapid success is also evidence that competitors are launching similar new tools to optimize the application and attract users like Instagram and YouTube who have provided reels and shorts, respectively.