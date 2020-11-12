Change above: Nikolai Setzer becomes the new head of Continental – Economy

Nikolai Setzer becomes the new CEO of Continental. This was announced on Thursday by the Dax group from Hanover after a corresponding decision of the Supervisory Board. The 49-year-old manager and previous head of the main automotive suppliers division in Conti replaced Elmar Degenhart, who asked for an early termination of his contract at the end of October.

Setzer is a native of the company and is considered to be internally well connected. The industrial engineer has already been replaced by a promising candidate. It is now due to take over the management of the world’s second largest supplier after Bosch on December 1. According to Continental, he was appointed until March 2024.

After working on development, Setzer first gained driving experience in the main tire industry. In 2009, he became a member of the board of directors for car tires and later for the entire area. From May 2015 to March 2019, he was responsible for the group’s public procurement, after which Setzer took over the management of the automotive industry.

Degenhart, whose contract would in fact be valid until August 2024, gave medical reasons for his early resignation. Recently, the works council, especially the unions and politicians, has criticized Conti’s management. In addition to the difficult restructuring of the group from a mechanical and hydraulic company to an electronic and software company, there was a drop in sales during the corona crisis. On the other hand, the owners allegedly demanded even more decisive austerity measures.

In Conti, 30,000 jobs are to be relocated, canceled or redeployed as part of the “Transformation 2019-2029” strategy – 13,000 of them in Germany. From the point of view of the executive floor, this will not work without the closure of the plant.

Deep job insecurity

At the same time, new jobs are being created in promising areas. However, the cuts caused deep uncertainty in the workforce decided on for the overall profitable tire division: Production at the Aachen plant with 1,800 employees was stopped only through the supervisory board, as the capital side prevailed over the employee side. Other places should also be reduced, rebuilt or completely closed.

The chairman of the corporate council, Hasan Allak, also attacked the board of directors due to a lack of agreements. Following Degenhart’s resignation, he said “current experiments” at Continental were not desirable. Setzer is described as assertive, but also as communicative. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Reitzle, spoke in favor of the continuity of the proceedings. (DPA)