Corona and Growing National Debt: Stop Worshiping the Debt Brake – Politics

– Prof. Dr. Thomas Lenk, Christian Bender and Philipp Glinka are economists at the Institute of Public Finance and Public Administration at the University of Leipzig,

In times of the corona pandemic, the debt brake is again a central topic of the financial policy discussion. The federal and state governments make – rightly – use of the constitutionally provided exemption. This means that the debt brake – contrary to what is sometimes asserted in the public presentation – is not suspended or even actively circumvented by creative constructions, but is in force under special conditions and with a temporary weakening of the new loan ban.

In this situation, it is on the one hand about financing the necessary, expensive measures to combat the crisis and, on the other hand, making up for the fall in income as a result of the crisis with loans, so that the local authorities can still carry out their tasks. This is neither a breach of the debt brake nor a breakthrough of the tax dam, as the federal and state governments are using an option expressly provided for in the Basic Law and for times like this.

The borrowing itself requires – depending on the state constitution or the regulations of the state budget – the formal determination of an exceptional emergency by parliament. It is also bound by specific rules, such as drawing up a repayment plan and extensive parliamentary scrutiny rights (and obligations). This limits the options available to governments and prevents the debt brake from being undermined, even in times of crisis.

Despite the corona pandemic, the national debt is now kind of a crucial issue. Supporters and opponents are fiercely opposed, not only since the topic was rekindled by the Corona crisis. In recent years a thicket has emerged of the most diverse arguments, entwined with opinions and ideological ideas.

The government debt ratio acts as an apparent beacon in the dense fog. This reflects the national debt as measured by the gross domestic product, ie the economic output of a country. Quota, especially on the part of opponents of over-debt, is often used to justify why additional debt is downright negligent. The central reference and landmark is the 60 percent reference value as laid down in the Maastricht Treaty – the central basic treaty on the European Union – which must be observed.

There is no factual basis for the 60 percent figure

The fact that this value is just an average determined in the early 1990s is often ignored. The value thus forms a politically pragmatic determination. There is no factually convincing basis for this reference value.

The European Union’s deficit criterion corresponds to the debt criterion, according to which Member States are allowed to incur three percent of new debt annually on the basis of their economic output. The underlying calculation is as follows: with an (assumed) annual economic growth of five percent, three percent of new debt does not lead to a higher debt ratio in the long term. The 1990s are now more than two decades ago and with it the times of such high annual growth rates and average debt ratios of 60 percent.

Nevertheless, a long outdated debt criterion is maintained without significantly questioning it. Even the economic guild does not agree on which debt ratio can be considered ‘sustainable’. For Germany, this percentage is estimated to be around 75 percent for this year, according to forecasts from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Compared to the eurozone as a whole (102 percent), the rate is not disproportionately high.

At what value can one speak of a sustainable debt ratio – 60, 70, 120 percent or perhaps 40 percent of the economic output – remains open. Referring to the debt criterion avoids this discourse and ignores a point that has always been controversial.

In the meantime, the actual war theater has shifted considerably. For years, European and national fiscal policy has attached much more importance to the so-called structural balance, that is to say the balance adjusted for short-term economic effects and one-off effects. For Germany, a structural, ie non-cyclical, deficit of up to 0.5 percent of economic output is allowed. For the federal government alone, the limit was set at 0.35 percent. This is the actual brake on the federal debt burden.

Rather than discussing technical details, they are waging a religious war

Against this background, a discussion about compliance with the debt brake should not be about the debt criterion, but about the structural balance – more specifically, about the structure of its arithmetic determination. This is where it gets complicated. The procedure by which the structural part of the budget balance is separated from the cyclical part, as well as possible revisions of the data over time and forecasting errors lead to repeated adjustments of the results, which in turn significantly affect the government’s options for action. Discussion should focus on these technical details in the future.

The opposite has previously been observed. The debate about sovereign debt seems to amount to a dogmatic war of faith in which convincing economic arguments hardly play a role. Factual facts and actual debate inevitably lag behind. At the same time, the structural balance itself, as a measure, seems to be worthy of criticism. So the question arises whether it is not time to discuss guidelines and calculation bases and then reform them. The current problem is not in the national debt or the application of tax rules per se, but in the way in which new debts in particular are determined and assessed. For the post-Corona period, we economists should remind ourselves more of this and lead the debate less ideologically.