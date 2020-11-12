Instagram adds tabs for roles and shopping

Instagram is a bit more on roles and purchases using special tabs in its application. They replace the “+” button to add content and the tab for the activity. You are thus connected to the Home, Search and Profile tabs.

Instagram reels are short videos that have been available for a few months. It’s nothing more and nothing less than a copy of the TikTok format. The tab groups these type of videos together to compete even more with TikTok. The Shopping tab lists products that can be purchased from the Instagram application.

“On Instagram, we have always focused on young people and creators because they are pioneers,” explains Adam Mosseri, the head of the social network. He says the roles tab is “a place where people can share their creativity with the world”. The Shopping tab is a great place to get inspiration from designers you love, shop on Instagram, and support small businesses.

This shift from tabbed Instagram to roles and shopping is remarkable. This is the first in a few years. Adam Mosseri notes on this subject that the change has been carefully considered with regard to the use of today and tomorrow.

As always with Instagram, the new functions will be introduced gradually. Some just have the scrolling and shopping tabs. The others will have them over the days / weeks.