Nuclear Phase-Out: Climate Protection Can Only Be Successful – Politically

The Federal Constitutional Court has now given the federal government a double slap in the face. In the form of a statement about the nuclear phase-out. That is and will remain a foregone conclusion, the last nuclear power plant in Germany will go offline in 2022. But in 2011, after the Fukushima disaster, eight older systems were immediately taken off the grid in rapid action. A fee must be paid for this. Even if it tastes bad to anyone who rightly views nuclear energy as an unreasonably dangerous technology, that’s how it is in a state of law.

However, the federal government, namely the Department of the Environment, has been terribly sloppy with regulations. The first compensation rule was cashed in in 2016 by the constitutional judges. The new edition from 2018, the repair attempt, they also threw in the garbage yesterday. Now Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD) is dealing with her department for the third time.

On the one hand this is due to simple carelessness; there was a mistake during the release in Brussels. More importantly, the compensation rule is too imprecise and ultimately too stingy. There are political reasons. An environmental ministry headed by the SPD (2016 by Barbara Hendricks) clearly did not want to expose itself to the accusation of giving the “core giants” money. The inaccuracy was spot on: an exact amount wouldn’t be known until 2023 – far away. But that is exactly not possible, say the judges of Karlsruhe.

Constitutional solutions are needed

As a federal government you often cannot choose who you want and who you don’t want, you have to find constitutional solutions. It is in the nature of things that this is not easy after an ad hoc decision like 2011. The Karlsruhe judges have shown that it does not ultimately lead to the evasion of responsibility.

Second, the tendency to wishful thinking about the legal soundness of one’s own laws makes one nervous. Germany is at the start of a monumental project: the transition to a climate-neutral economy in a few decades. Minister Schulze of the Environment is arguing for this with verve and increasing success.

A crucial part of this in your home is that from next year, CO2 emissions from transport and heating will also be priced. Legally, however, there are doubts as to whether the matter has been properly settled. This will be decided in 2021 at the earliest. Let’s hope the law is correct – and everything else is carried out solidly again. Otherwise, as with nuclear elimination, it will get worse.