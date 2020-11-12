How can recruitment be increased thanks to external co-option?

In 2020, 60% of companies reported difficulties in recruiting. When we know that 80% of the jobs do not yet exist in 2030, we can see how much this phenomenon will increase. This not only affects a small part of the companies, but all organizations are involved. The cause of this impending shortage? Certain talents are becoming key profiles for many companies, and the reduced pool of professionals leads to increased competition for them. Download the MyJob.Company whitepaper to solve this problem.

The era of the candidate king has dawned

The time of the recruiting king is over. Companies now need to attract candidates in order to attract and, above all, keep them. As MyJob.Company explains in its white paper, employees today are looking for meaning. You’re no longer just looking for a grocery job. Generation Z wants a job that above all enables them to balance personal goals and careers.

Last point to consider for companies: only 38% of candidates are actively looking for a job. This means that 62% of them may be unreachable. It is precisely with these candidates that we need to double our inventiveness and rethink our recruiting strategy. That’s all about the MyJob.Company whitepaper.

According to the theory of Frigyes Karinthy, which was later demonstrated by Stanley Milgram, the power of interpersonal networks prevails. A theory that says, “Anyone in the world can be linked to any other by a chain of individual relationships no longer than six links.” In simple terms, you may be six handshakes away from your favorite celebrity.

External co-option: a way to recruit more efficiently

According to MyJob.Company, co-optation is the application of this strategy in the professional world. The main advantage of this technique is that the candidates resulting from the co-optation are generally in a climate of trust and in a positive spirit towards the company recommended to them by one of their close relationships. The evidence: 43% of co-option candidates stay with their company for three years or more, compared with 14% for traditional hires.

Do you know about outside co-opting and how to rely on the network and referrals to help you recruit more effectively? This network strategy goes beyond the limits of the company’s employees (internal co-optation) and also extends to all members of the target group. You can find out how to implement such a strategy in the latest whitepaper from MyJob.Company.