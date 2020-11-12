Joe Kaeser leaves a box office. Siemens has 6.4 billion euros in its accounts, which Kaeser says is the best value for cash flow in ten years. He should know this, because before Kaeser became CEO in 2013, he was responsible for the finances of a global corporation for seven years. On Thursday, the 63-year-old native of Lower Bavaria last presented business numbers – together with his successor Roland Busch, who praised “excellent cash flow as the peak of the year”. And who, like its predecessor, sees the “new Siemens” in a position for digitization and transformation.

Three other business areas

“Just in time,” Kaeser praised retrospectively, Siemens made a strategic turnaround, which it announced in May 2014 under the title “Vision 2020”, to now “survive the biggest disruptive change in the industry” with three independent companies. These three companies include the former medical division, which was listed in 2018 under the name Siemens Healthineers (SH); Siemens still owns 79 percent of SE. “Just in time” means the Kaeser energy sector, which was released on the stock exchange and started its own business at the end of September under the name Siemens Energy (SE); Siemens still holds 35 percent of the company. Siemens AG now has only three business areas: Digital Industries with software solutions for Industry 4.0; Intelligent infrastructure (energy infrastructure and building technology) and a train shop called Mobility. Overall, during the Kaeser era, the company “transformed from a conglomerate into a focused industrial company,” Busch said, praising his predecessor, which he would formally replace at the end of the annual general meeting next spring.

Busch has been with Siemens since 1994

In May 2021, Busch, who has a doctorate in physics, was born in Erlangen in 1966 and has worked for Siemens since 1994, and wants to present his own strategy. Busch sees the greatest growth potential in the Internet of Things (IoT) and in the software sector in general. “Siemens can connect the digital and the real world,” Busch said, setting the growth target for the coming years at four to five percent a year. He announced special efforts in education and training. “All executives are ready for the Internet of Things business.” With an investment of eight percent in R&D revenue (Siemens), Siemens is striving for innovation leadership. In the new fiscal year, which began on October 1, the group will spend almost five billion euros on research and development.

Kaeser sold home appliances

“It could have been better, but it could have been much worse,” Kaeser summed up his work as CEO. The then Chief Financial Officer was promoted in the summer of 2013 after the Supervisory Board lost patience with the increasingly hesitant and unhappy Petr Löscher. Löscher, Austria, was appointed in 2007 as an external manager following a corruption scandal involving CEOs Heinrich von Pierer and Klaus Kleinfeld and the establishment of peace in the group. With Kaeser, there was a radical restructuring with the aforementioned IPOs and the sale of a stake in BSH Bosch and Siemens Hausgeräte to Bosch for three billion euros. Kaeser merged the wind energy division with the Spanish Games; today the division belongs to Siemens Energy.

The train division remains in the group

Kaeser wanted to merge rail transport, including signaling technology, with the French company Alstom – which the European Commission had banned for competition reasons. Busch is glad to have this division in the group even today. “We all have a digital solution for railway transformation,” he said Thursday, speaking of a “world champion” with a possible medium-term margin of a good eleven percent; about ten percent are expected this year. That’s at least 10 percent for Smart Infrastructure and 17 to 18 percent for Digital Industries. Overall, the board expects a profit after tax “slightly” above last year’s level, when the group earned 4.2 billion euros – about a quarter less than the previous year. However, the dividend is to be reduced from only 3.90 to 3.50 euros.

“The Siemens team recorded a remarkable fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter,” said Kaeser. From July to September, the group earned 1.9 billion euros, which is also related to the recovery in China after the corona break. As after the 2008/09 financial crisis, China now appears to be helping the global economy get back on its feet, Kaeser said.

Kaeser becomes a member of the Board of Directors of Energy

With regard to Siemens shares, which came under more pressure than Dax on Thursday due to a cautious outlook, Kaeser pulled out a positive balance of its work. Including dividends, the Siemens shareholder has earned almost twice as much income over the past seven years as the investor who bet on Dax as a whole. It started in 2013 with the aim of handing over Siemens to its successor in better condition. Others would have to judge whether he succeeded. “It could have been more, maybe it had to,” Kaeser said. “However, achieving less with much is more sustainable than vice versa,” said the outgoing head of Siemens, who continues to play the role of chairman of Siemens Energy’s supervisory board.