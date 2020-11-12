Apple ships the first Macs with the M1 chip

Apple shipped the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the M1 chip to early customers. Delivery will be on November 17th for those who ordered a model shortly after the keynote on Tuesday.

The Apple website continues to indicate that the order is in preparation. However, the follow-up with UPS shows that the new Macs have already been shipped from factories in China. As with the iPhone 12, this mainly affects US customers. In Europe we only have the dispatch notification the day before delivery. In this case, Apple will (usually) notify Europeans about the shipment of Macs on November 16. The new Macs will leave European warehouses.

Apple announced its M1 chip and three Macs during a keynote on Tuesday. Goodbye Intel processors, now place the Apple chip in place. The Mac mini M1 starts at 799 euros. The first price for the MacBook Air M1 is 1,129 euros. That’s 1,449 euros for the MacBook Pro M1.

This morning we saw the first benchmarks for these computers. The M1 chip is more powerful than the Intel Core i9 in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Mac M1 are therefore more powerful than any existing portable Mac.