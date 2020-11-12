The government must regulate compensation again: what does the decision to phase out nuclear energy mean – the economy

The federal government suffered a landslide defeat on Thursday before the Federal Constitutional Court over nuclear decommissioning. This is seldom so clear and with such significant financial implications for the budget. The German Supreme Court upheld the regulation on compensation for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants in 2011 after the Fukushima disaster for two reasons: firstly, because the compensation for decommissioning was not legally regulated – and secondly, because the federal government also has other serious formal errors which has never effectively implemented the relevant law.

The difficult initial situation can best be resolved chronologically: The nuclear decommissioning agreed in 2001 by the then red-green government set so-called remaining conditions for German nuclear power plants, more precisely certain amounts of electricity that could still be produced per plant. No fixed reactor shutdown dates have been set. In 2010, the black-and-yellow government agreed to extend its term of office, but this does not have a significant effect on the verdict, although yesterday the Federal Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD) presented it differently and wanted to blame the black-and-yellow.

At the heart of the dispute is the decommissioning of older power plants

Rather, it is the decommissioning of eight older nuclear power plants following the 2011 Fukushima reactor disaster. Two of them, Krümmel and Brunsbüttel, belonged mainly to the Swedish company Vattenfall. While other nuclear companies have been able to transfer the remaining conditions to their own power plants, Vattenfall has no other reactors in Germany.

Germany is abandoning nuclear energy and wants to focus more on renewable energies. Photo: imago / Westend61

This dilemma for Vattenfall, as ruled by the Constitutional Court in 2016, was not to be fixed – and allowed a law on the phasing out of the federal government’s nuclear weapons with instructions for improvement. This was done by an amendment to the law in 2018 – and has now been declared inadequate again in response to the Vattenfall lawsuit. The fundamental problem has not been resolved, the court said in a statement: Vattenfall must either accept “potentially disproportionate conditions” or “risk leaving without compensation”. Because the federal government postponed operators until 2023 by calculating compensation numbers and linking them to the approximate obligation to try to sell.

“The verdict is the defeat of the government”

Energy and constitutional law expert Martin Maslaton made a clear assessment yesterday: “The finding of the federal constitutional court is a very clear legal defeat for the federal government,” he told Tagesspiegel. Even with the improvements, you have not been able to dispel fundamental doubts about your compensation regulation. “Because the general rule applies: if the legislator wants to expropriate it, he must determine the compensation, which must be reliable and as clear as possible in the calculation.” Either through a fixed amount or a clear compensation system. That did not happen, so the verdict is not surprising. “

The constitutional judges found a second serious shortcoming: There was no self-prescribed notification of the rules – a kind of permission – by the European Commission. The court wrote that the law “did not enter into force”. It is not clear whether this permit would be easy to obtain. Lawyer Maslaton suspects this: “The lack of consent to the state aid law is clearly a clear formal error, which is very surprising.” Olaf Däuper of the energy law firm BBH said both points were “clear and well reasoned” by the constitutional court. However, it should be clear to the classification: “Nuclear decommissioning as such is not in question, it is” only “a constitutional elaboration of a constitutionally clearly admissible decision against nuclear power plants.”

In the case of environmental associations, the judgment was relatively calm. “The Federal Ministry of the Environment made a gross technical mistake,” BUND chief Olaf Bandt said on Thursday. However, the constitutional legitimacy of the gradual decommissioning of nuclear facilities, which was determined by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2016, remains unaffected by the judgment.

The financial implications are unclear. RWE, which is also affected by the decision, expects compensation in the “medium three-digit range of millions”. Vattenfall probably has billions.