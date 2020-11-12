Controversial pipeline between Russia and Germany: US Congress agrees new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – politics

A ship is waiting to be deployed in the port of Mukran on the island of Rügen. The Russian “Akademik Tscherski” will lay the pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Only a small part of the Baltic Sea is still missing, but the pipeline has long become an international controversy. Late last year, a Swiss company had to stop laying operations because the US imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2. But Russian energy company Gazprom, which owns Nord Stream 2, organized replacements in Russia.

But the story doesn’t end there, as the US remains determined to stop the project. Following a report in the US media, Congress has now reached an agreement on further sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Therefore insurers and certification companies involved in the project should also fall victim to sanctions. This was agreed by negotiators from the Senate and the House of Representatives, “Bloomberg” reported. The new sanctions, which are part of a larger defense law, will be passed this year.

Senators had threatened the port of Mukran with sanctions

From a German point of view, there is at least one reason to breathe a sigh of relief: the hardliners in the Senate apparently did not have the upper hand. In August, a letter from the US shocked the federal government and other Nord Stream 2 supporters. Three Republican senators Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and Tom Cotton threatened the Sassnitz Ferry Terminal, the company that operates the port in Mukran, with massive sanctions: “If you continued to provide goods, services and support for the Nord Stream 2 project, you would destroy the future financial viability of their business,” the letter said. In addition, the senators threatened the board of the port company, the members of the supervisory board and the shareholders with entry bans in the US.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte.]

At times in Germany there were fears that officials from licensing authorities could also be affected by the sanctions. But this has now ruled out congressmen. They wanted to make it clear that “Germany, as an ally and official in Germany, would not be part of such sanctions,” said Democratic US Senator Bob Menendez. In addition, the planned law requires the US to notify its allies before imposing specific sanctions.

Criticism of dealing with Germany and other allies

Concern has also been voiced in Congress that US plans could harm relations with European partners. It is not right to “spit on our best friends” and “let Russia off the hook,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel, according to “Bloomberg.”

Unlike the previous sanctions, the planned sanctions are not aimed at laying the pipes. Insurance companies and certification companies are now under attack. Certification by an independent company is a prerequisite for the commissioning of Nord Stream 2. It is checked that the underwater pipeline meets all technical requirements for safe use. Nord Stream2 has already called on the Norwegian classification company DNV GL, which also approved the construction of the first Nord Stream pipeline and has since then regularly checked compliance with safety requirements.

While Gazprom organized Russian ships to replace US sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the pipelines, certification could become more difficult. The construction of Nord Stream 2 took into account the DNV GL standards from the outset and on this basis, for example, approval for the pipeline was granted in Denmark. If the US sanctions take effect, Gazprom would have to find a Russian company that would make decisions based on the standards developed by DNV GL. Major international insurance groups are also likely to shy away from partnering with Nord Stream 2.

The Russian special ships could soon begin their work in the Baltic. But even if the “Akademik Tschersk” and “Fortuna”, currently in the port of Wismar, lay the last remaining pipelines, it is far from certain that Gazprom will be able to start its major project in the near future. This will likely be delayed further.