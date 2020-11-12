Questions of the day: shutdown puts an end to questionable and new turn in the Giffey case – what was important today – politics

What happened?

Chancellor does not want to make a pledge for the end of the closure: can restaurants reopen on December 1? Angela Merkel does not want to commit to this at the moment. It is crucial that the number of new infections falls to 50 infections per 100,000 in seven days, she said in a citizens’ dialogue on a relevant question. You can find all the news about the pandemic in our news blog.

New twist in the Giffey case: The examiners from the Free University of Berlin in the Giffey plagiarism case show a noticeable proximity to the politician’s doctoral mother. So were the plagiarism controls biased? Student representatives demand the withdrawal of their PhD. Meanwhile, the family minister’s lawyer is trying to pave a way out for Giffey: the dissertation is a private matter, he says.

Demonstrated Islamists just in front of the Brandenburg Gate: the group “Muslim Interaktiv” protested against France at Pariser Platz at the end of October. There are clear references to radical groups.

Hungary is blocking the EU budget in the dispute over the rule of law: Hungary can, with its right of veto, put the recently drawn up EU financial package and with it Corona aid on ice. It’s about 750 billion euros. The consequences would be devastating.

Compensation for nuclear companies must be reorganized: Vattenfall has the upper hand with its lawsuit: The 2018 law change was inadequate and never entered into force due to formal shortcomings, the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe said.

What was discussed?

Trump and the “Lukashenko Scenario”: The US president simply does not want to leave the White House after he is voted from office. A parting gift for autocrats around the world? An analysis.

The corona vaccine and the question of the sequence: The position on the sequence of vaccinations is based on “ethical principles”. But when resources are scarce, they only make up half of the debate, Ariane Bemmer says.

Islamic thinking among students: what should a teacher answer when the Quran is placed above the school laws? The schools leave that alone, teacher Peter Stolz writes in a guest post.

What can subscribers read?

Gang War Reconstruction: What Investigators Know About Chechen criminals, clan criminals, and the professional boxer, and why the conflict remains so dangerous despite the ceasefire.

Collecting mushrooms: the mushroom year is not over yet. When you go into the pine forests you need to have two things with you: a basket and common sense.

In the CO2 trap: from January there will be a climate price for heating and driving. This will be expensive for many consumers. Sample calculations show who this affects.

Why the magnitude of domestic violence remains a mystery: In the lockdown, abuse of women and children is on the rise, many experts feared. Is that correct? For the first time, figures are available for Berlin. An analysis.

What can we do?

Cooking: Little Effort, Lots of Fun: Simple Recipe Ideas from our Editors. In part 11 we cook something warm and melodic from China.

Listening to music: All this violence is the solo project of Die Nerven singer Max Rieger. His album “Other” is a moving proof of a self-deconstruction.

Stream a movie: The monster on the phone … American director Kitty Greens made the best MeToo movie to date.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Family Franziska Giffey and Federal Minister of Social Affairs Hubertus Heil (both SPD) present the interim report on the coordinated care action. It’s about approaches to deal with the nursing emergency.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board decides on global investment planning for the next five years. This includes spending on future topics such as e-mobility and digital.

Number of the day!

80 percent of Venice was affected by the flood during the historic flood last year. A year later, the city wanted to be better prepared. But the people in the city are still getting wet, our reporter Dominik Straub from Italy reports.

