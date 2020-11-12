The partnership between Acast and Patreon increases sales with podcasters

On November 10, 2020, Acast, Sweden’s world market leader in podcasting, announced in a press release a partnership with Patreon, the world’s leading US crowdfunding platform for content creators. Thanks to this collaboration, developers using Acast Access will be able to publish podcasts only for their subscribers and receive new income. According to Acast, the final version should appear in November 2020 after several months of testing.

Patrick Beja, independent podcaster using Acast and Patreon, congratulates on this new step towards monetization: “This collaboration between Acast and Patreon aims to make life easier for developers and simpler those of the listener by giving us more flexibility and visibility as well as new possibilities provides tools that are better suited to our business, which is essential for many freelance podcasters like me. Their merger is a sign of the maturation of the industry from which all of its players benefit. “Paid content can be shared on most platforms: the Acast application, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Overcast, etc. Podcast subscribers are referred to as contributors, which is beneficial for both community unification. but also so that this paid service is perceived by consumers as an aid to authors rather than as a subscription.

The developers not only benefit from monetization, but can also access target group analyzes, e.g. B. on the listener demographics or the target group per app. “At Patreon we promote an ecosystem in which? Podcast creators can connect with their audience and ultimately change the way their creativity is valued, ”said Brian Keller, director of Creator Success at Patreon.

Technically, the content is published via a private RSS feed and is reserved for Patreon contributors only. You can also have different membership levels with these flows. For podcasters, private and public content is managed through a single interface.

Acast is the only podcast company to have achieved all four measurement standards according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a US organization that brings Internet advertising gamers together to develop standards, conduct research, and provide assistance. legal. Enough to ensure that the podcast becomes a medium of the future.