After the tax estimate, before the budget negotiations: debt down? Or debts? – Politics

Less debt this year, but more next year? The black-red coalition is moving towards this balancing act. The results of Thursday’s new tax estimate play a role in this. Clearly, the economy is doing slightly better this year than the federal government assumed at the beginning of the summer.

The economic consequences of the corona crisis are immense, but less than feared. Recently, this was demonstrated by the revised assumption of economic practices, which predicted a 5.1 percent decline on Wednesday. Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) recently announced slightly better figures.

Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) was able to present better figures in the somewhat more optimistic tax estimate than his ministry had established in an interim projection in September. It is about ten billion euros more.

But the downside remains huge: in total, federal, state and local governments will have nearly nine percent less tax revenues by 2020 than in the previous year. Instead of 799 billion euros, it will only be 728 billion euros. The federal government is facing the greatest setback – Scholz has to account for a seventh less in its budget.

And there will also be a minus in 2021 compared to 2019, ie no return to pre-crisis levels. The cabinet does not expect this until the course of 2022. But in the coming year, taxes will in any case start to flow more strongly than this year: it must then be 776 billion euros.

A comparison with the estimate from a year ago shows the huge slip marks the corona crisis has left in budget planning. At the time, federal and state tax officials and the experts from the economic institutes and associations, which meet every six months, expected revenues of $ 816 billion for 2020. For the federal election year of 2021, that was a whopping $ 845 billion. Seen in this way, about 70 billion euros will be missing next year if the long-term budget is taken as a benchmark.

Lower expectations

This shows how far the federal, state and local governments need to lower their expectations in the budget statements going on everywhere. In addition, the fiscal estimate for the current year in November is much less reliable than normal, but the estimate for the following years is based on expectations for the current year.

That means: Scholz and the federal and state crew will be driving in dense fog this fall. Because no one knows how the November lockdown and a possible extension will work. No tax assessor in the world can know how the corona epidemic will affect the New Year.

But you know that 2020 went a little better than feared. This means that the new debt – mainly to cover the income arrears, the aid to companies, the required working time allowance – will probably be slightly lower than planned. Scholz has estimated $ 218 billion in its federal budget for 2020, which will make up the lion’s share of the additional loans. However, this amount may not need to be used in full.

More for help for those affected by lockdown

Scholz and the government therefore have room for maneuver. Two weeks ago, it was relatively easy for the finance minister to conjure up to ten billion euros in new aid for companies closing in November without much preparation for the top Corona meeting between the chancellor and the prime minister. Now he assumes it will be even more – and that he can handle it. There is certainly so much air in the budget for 2020.

But now the Bundestag is about the budget for the coming year.

So far, Scholz has planned new debts of 96 billion euros. But now the sum of 120 billion euros is under discussion. Scholz has only just indicated that he is offering new help and is willing to add more if necessary. However, no additional expenditure has yet been agreed in the coalition.

After all, there are federal elections in 2021

It’s a bit like the motto: If we don’t need so many new loans this year, then we can add something in the coming year – it’s a choice, after all. This shift in debt will also be weighted in the Union. For example, she wants to enforce entrepreneurial wages for the self-employed, which was previously blocked by the SPD.

CDU budget politician Eckhardt Rehberg therefore warns, “The federal government must now finally disclose what new spending it plans in the 2021 budget compared to the government’s draft. We now need clarity on the amount by which the federal government intends to increase the new debt relative to the government’s draft. “There are still two weeks left to agree on additional aid payments that can be used to justify higher loans. Then the last round of the budget in the finance committee.

The FDP already suspects where the hare is going. “The Union must slow down the Minister of Finance so that the debt does not get out of hand,” said party leader Christian Dürr. Any further debate about more new debt is out of the question when revenues soar and billions of dollars lie dormant in reserves.