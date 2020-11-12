You love me: Beats launches a commercial to support the cause of black Americans

The latest Beats ad doesn’t sell headphones for a reason. You Love Me, a short film by director Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), is aimed primarily at black Americans (or African Americans who no longer dare to use the word black in the current context). Designed as a reminder of the culture and resilience of this community, this place presents itself with a pretty obvious political deviation … and one that one wonders if it’s still very appropriate when directly serving the interests of a multinational blender Dollar.

Black Lives Matters was there

For those who didn’t really get the political message, Beats even gives the keys: “” You like black culture, but do you like me? This film asks that question flatly.

Those who have touched this coin have seen the world actively love their art or athletic accomplishments while the world is constantly oppressing the black community as a whole. Beats, the creatives and the entire team came together to inspire black youth by showing the everyday beauty and rich diversity of their culture. “”