A teleworking tax proposed by German economists

Several Deutsche Bank economists propose a telework tax. This tax would affect people who work from home and would be redistributed to the most disadvantaged people who cannot enjoy the comforts of working from home, as farmers or educators do.

According to the researchers, teleworking “will become the norm long after the pandemic has ended” and believe that “remote workers should pay a tax for this privilege”. After the Covid-19 crisis, they claim that more than half of people who work from home want to keep this option two or three days a week: “Teleworking offers direct financial savings on expenses such as transportation and lunch, clothing and cleaning, ”said Luke Trempleman, researcher and co-author of the report.

The aim of this report is to stimulate public debate and propose innovative ideas for reshaping a new future for businesses. This tax would not apply to the self-employed or to those on the lowest incomes. The tax would be paid by the employer if the company did not provide an office for the employee.

The report proposes a tax of 5% per day for teleworking. With a salary of £ 35,000 a year in the UK, the contribution would be £ 6.73 per teleworking day. Research by Deutsche Bank has shown the tax could add £ 2,307 to the annual wages of three million UK’s most insecure workers. Researchers believe the new era the world has entered requires the creation of a new tax system.

Teleworking has increased over the past two decades with the advent of technology and the Internet. The impact of teleworking is not yet known, but it increased 173% in the US between 2005 and 2018. For its part, the French government has made teleworking compulsory for health reasons since the start of the second detention on October 30, 2020. However, it is unlikely that this practice will soon resolve and become part of our daily lives for a few months or even years. It remains to be seen whether the “change-resistant Gauls” would very much welcome the idea of ​​a teleworking tax. As a reminder, a few months ago a simple increase in fuel taxes caused an unprecedented shock wave in France.