macOS Big Sur is here: all the news

Apple now offers the stable version of macOS Big Sur for Mac for download. It comes after several beta releases. This important update includes several new features. It offers the opportunity to look around.

How to upgrade to macOS Big Sur

To upgrade to macOS Big Sur, go to this address. This will open the Mac App Store and you can download the new operating system. Alternatively, you can open the system settings and switch to Software Update.

Macs compatible with macOS Big Sur

MacBook 2015 or later MacBook Air 2013 or later MacBook Pro 2013 or later Mac mini 2014 or later iMac 2014 or later iMac Pro 2017 or later Mac Pro 2013 or later

List of news

– New interface. Big visual change with new icons, a new dock, menu bar and much more. Apple also took the opportunity to check out some sounds.

– Control center. A new layout combines notifications and widgets in one view and provides further information at a glance. Notifications are now grouped by application. Widgets come in three different sizes.

– Safari 14. Customizable homepage, improved tab layout, website translation and privacy report. According to Apple, Safari 14 is on average 50% faster than Chrome at loading pages. According to Apple, Safari consumes less, which has a positive effect on battery life.

– Messages. The application is evolving and based on Catalyst. This makes it possible to have the equivalent of the iOS 14 messaging application on macOS Big Sur. You can pin conversations, targeted responses, group photos, mentions, effects, memojis, and better searches.

– Plans. The UI changes the UI, adding travel guides, EV routes, a 360-degree view, and interior maps.

– Appstore. Confidentiality information is displayed on the sheets for each application. Learn more about collecting data before downloading. This feature will be available in a few weeks.

– Photos. Create photos that stand out with new editing features, including an improved retouching tool that works through machine learning.

– HomeKit. HomeKit Secure Video compatible cameras can now use face recognition and activity zones features.

– music. There is now a Listening tab in Apple Music. It includes album releases, artist interviews, and personalized playlists.

– AirPods. AirPods automatically switch between active devices associated with the same iCloud account.

– Update. In macOS Big Sur, software updates start in the background and complete faster than before.