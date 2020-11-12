Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Revenue, Sales, Growth by Caesarea Medical Electronics (Israel), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Heska, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market By Type (Large-Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), Application (Dog, Cat, Horse, Cattle, Others); End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.46 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.33 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in number of animal diseases.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary infusion pumps market are Caesarea Medical Electronics (Israel), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Heska, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany ), Messe-Düsseldorf GmbH (Germany), Avante, Grady Medical (Canada), JØRGEN KRUUSE A/S (Denmark), Jorgensen Labs inc. (US), Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment (Australia), Q Core Medical Ltd.( Israel), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK), Kent Scientific Corporation (US), Opto Circuits (India), Advanstar Communications, Inc.(US), Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc (UK), Beacon Veterinary Centre (UK), Promed Group Co (Turkey).

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market

Veterinary infusion pump permeates fluids, medication or nutrients into an aminals blood system. It is generally used intravenously, although subcutaneous, arterial and epidural infusions are rarely used. Animal healthcare is rising now days. Veterinary infusion pumps are used in major operations such as blood transfusions and overseeing total parenteral nutrition. Increase in pet care boots the market.

According to business Insider, there were an estimated 35000 deaths of dogs every year due to disease, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in veterinary equipment infants is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Increasing animal healthcare expenses infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Growth in numbers of veterinary practitioners is driving the market

Rise in adoption of companion animals infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Increase in number of animal diseases which leads to rise in demand for surgeries infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of animal health awareness is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market

By End User

Private Clinics

Teaching Hospitals

Private Hospitals

By Application

Dog

Cat

Horse

Cattle

Others

By Pumps Type

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Large-Volume Infusion Pumps

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In Feb 2019, Heska Corporation acquires Optomed. Optomed designs develops and manufactures imaging solutions with a primary focus on endoscopy technologies heska is manufacture of Solostep heartworm products, infusion pumps. With this Acquisition heska this expanding their business in France.

In January, 2018, Arizona State University was awarded a multi-year grant of US$ 6.4 Mn for opening the Philanthropy Project, as a support to canine clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of a multivalent, preventative vaccine.

Competitive Analysis:

Global veterinary infusion pumps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary infusion pumps market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

