Thanks to light rays, Alphabet is developing an Internet network without fiber optics and without waves

Have you ever heard of the Taara Project? This is a new company in the Alphabet Group developing a new method of providing wireless Internet access using beams of light up to 20 km away. The Taara project is currently being tested in Kenya and soon in other countries in sub-Saharan Africa. It’s like fiber optic, but without cables.

Internet connection thanks to rays of light

The Taara project has been in progress since 2017. Alphabet teams have been running a series of tests in Kenya for several months to provide new Internet access in remote regions of Africa. Thanks to a revolutionary technology, the members of the Taara project are trying to offer the inhabitants of these regions an internet connection. Thanks to light beams, they can establish a stable connection up to a distance of 20 kilometers. A number of pilot projects have already been carried out in Kenya and the country will logically be the first to benefit from this technology.

In the same category

Hyundai is said to have been in talks about buying Boston Dynamics

Mahesh Krishnaswamy is the man at the helm of this famous Alphabet group project. He explains: “We are working with local actors like Econet and Liquid Telecom to expand and improve affordable high-speed internet access for communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Taara’s technology will initially be rolled out in Kenya through Liquid Telecom’s networks to provide high-speed connectivity in areas where cables are difficult to run or where fiber may need to be used. too expensive or dangerous ”.

Taara and Loon are connected to each other

Taara’s technology is actually not far from fiber optics. Both techniques use light to transmit data. Taara does it wirelessly. Mahesh Krishnaswamy adds, “Just as traditional fibers use light to carry data through cables in the ground, Taara uses light to carry information at a very high speed in the form of a very narrow beam. and invisible. A single Taara connection can cover distances of up to 20 km and transmit a bandwidth of up to 20 Gbit / s. This is enough connectivity for thousands of people to watch YouTube at the same time. “

By employing such a project, Taara aims to avoid going overland to connect with residents of remote areas. The cost and effort of digging trenches or wiring along poles are too high. This technology could revolutionize the country’s connectivity rate. Alphabet has another project that is trying to better connect with Africans in remote areas: Loon. Kenya recently became the first country to use Loon internet services, the famous Google Balloons.

It’s no coincidence, Taara and Loon are directly connected to each other. Alphabet explains, “The Loon team had to find a way to create a data link between balloons flying over 100 km away. Our teams therefore explored the use of optical communication technology in free space to create high-speed connections between balloons. “Everything starts with that first attempt. The engineers then wondered if they could use this technology on site. Taara was born. The complementarity of Loon and Taara should change Africa within a few years.