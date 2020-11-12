macOS 11.0 or macOS 11.0.1 will be installed depending on the Mac

Apple has been offering macOS Big Sur for download since the beginning of the evening. This is macOS 11.0.1, not macOS 11.0. In fact, Apple decided to skip this version. But some Macs still have it.

According to Apple, macOS Big Sur 11.0 is preinstalled on some Macs. There are no models, but they are certainly Macs with the M1 chip. The first shipments will be on November 17th, and Apple didn’t have time to install macOS 11.0.1 on it. “Please upgrade to macOS Big Sur 11.0.1,” read the message from Apple.

If you’ve bought a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini M1, you know what to do. You need to open System Preferences and click Software Update. The update is displayed and can be downloaded.

Apple has closed 60 vulnerabilities with respect to macOS 11.0.1. A person could be running malicious code. Other flaws allowed a hacker to elevate a Mac’s permissions for more control.

